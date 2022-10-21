Yuma volleyball hosts Holyoke for Think Pink – Yuma Pioneer

Yuma’s volleyball team is looking to close out the regular season with a little momentum heading towards the postseason.



Yuma hosts Holyoke on Friday before closing out the regular season next week with non-league matches against Resurrection Christian and Northridge. Yuma also played at Sedgwick County, No. 2 in the Rating Percentage Index and the Class 2A Top 10, this past Tuesday.

“I hope that we can continue to have little improvements these games of the regular season, so that when we make the postseason, we are peaking at the right time,” Coach Jamie Robinson said.

Yuma was 10-9 overall, 3-3 in the Lower Platte Activities Association heading into this past Tuesday.

Friday’s match closes out league play for the former Indians. Yuma swept past Holyoke in the Akron Invitational, but Holyoke entered this week 11-8 overall and 4-2 in league. The Dragons were No. 18 in the RPI earlier this week, while Yuma entered No. 29.

The top 36 teams in 2A advance to regional.

“I’m sure the bottom half will continue to have lots of movement the last two weeks of the season,” Robinson told the RPI. “Hopefully we keep creeping up.”

The rivalry match at Wray last Friday was Yuma’s only action.

The Yuma girls made the most of it, winning in three sets, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-13.

Wray has had its struggles this season in volleyball, sitting at 5-14 overall and winless in league play, but gave Yuma a good battle last Friday before a boisterous afternoon crowd.

Yuma found itself trailing by two to three points several times in the first set before finally scoring five straight for a 22-19 lead on its way to a four-point win.

Yuma built itself a 20-14 lead in the second set, only to see the Eagles rally to within two points twice, 20-18 and 22-20, before Yuma closed out the win.

The west side girls fell behind 5-2 in the third set, but then scored eight straight while on their way to a dominating 12-point win to close out the match.

“It’s always good to beat Wray,” Robinson said. “I knew that it would be a good match, both teams get pretty fired up to play each other.”

Caddis Robinson recorded seven kills for Yuma, while freshman Lauren Gonzalez came off the bench to also get seven. Jailyn Mekelburg had six, Lyndsey Mekelburg five, Lea Richardson three, and Alina Moran three. Robinson had 13 setting assists, and Richardson 11. Yuma served 96 percent, compared to 88 percent for Wray. Robinson was 16-17 with one ace, Liddy Day 15-15 with one ace, J. Mekelburg 11-11, L. Mekelburg 10-11 with one ace, Moran 10-10 with one ace, Cheyenne McCreath 4-4, and Richardson 2-3. Net play was strong with Robinson with seven blocks, and Moran and J. Mekelburg four reaches, along with three by Richardson.

Yuma ended up falling to 10-10 overall, 3-4 in league play, when it was swept this past Tuesday by Sedgwick County in Ovid. The home-county Cougars displayed a convincing case why they are the No. 2 in 2A, dominating Yuma from start to finish.

Think Pink

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Yuma High School Volleyball team has planned a “Think Pink” event to Rally and raise funds for the Yuma District Hospital Chemo Department.

The “Think Pink” event will coincide with the Friday, October 21 match against the Holyoke Dragons.

The Yuma District Hospital will be there to provide information about breast cancer. Many donated items will be available for silent auction. There will also be baked goods for sale.

Can you serve a volleyball? Willing to test your skill for a great prize? All are invited to serve a volleyball, try and hit the inside of a hula hoop for a $1 a ball. Prizes include donated items, baked goods and old Yuma Indian jerseys.

If you would like to contribute to the “Think Pink” event that will benefit our local hospital, you can contact any of the coaches, players or parents of the YHS volleyball team.

Mark your calendar for Yuma vs the Holyoke Dragons, Friday, October 21. Volleyball, great information, fun and prizes to benefit the Yuma District Hospital Chemo Department.