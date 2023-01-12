Yuma Catholic boys soccer snaps two-game skid with close win over NFL YET Academy

The Shamrocks were gifted a penalty and took advantage for their third win on the season – 13 On Your Side’s Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Yuma Catholic boys soccer defeated the NFL YET Academy Eagles 1-0 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a scoreless game through most of the way, until the Shamrocks were awarded a penalty late in the second half.

A ball sent into the box was unintentionally touched by the Eagles’ Jason Vera.

The handball was called immediately, giving Yuma Catholic their best opportunity of the night.

Senior midfielder Julian Martinez was called upon to take the penalty kick, which he sent into the back of the net to give the Shamrocks a 1-0 lead.

That would go on to be the game winner as Yuma Catholic would maintain the clean sheet, and snap their two-game losing streak.

The Shamrocks will next take the pitch when they play Tonopah Valley at home on Jan. 17.