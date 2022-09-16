Yuma boys golf heads to regional – Yuma Pioneer

Yuma High School’s boys golf team will try to extend its season when it competes in the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament, Tuesday in Greeley.



Head Coach Benjamin Weathers will be taking JJ Ward, Nash Richardson, Jack Blecha, and Brodie Castillo to the state-qualifying tournament at Highland Hills. The foursome will play a practice round Monday prior to the regional.

“We have a pretty tough region and it’s going to take a pretty good score to qualify, but I think the kids we’ve got going this year will make a pretty good run at it,” Weathers said.

The varsity competed at the Northeastern League Championship this past Monday at Sky Ranch in Sterling. Yuma finished second in the league tournament, and Ward was the top medalist. The team shot a 270 to finish five shots behind league champion Wray.

Ward won top individual honors with an 85, while Richardson shot a 90, Blecha 95, Castillo 98, and Kaleb Jones 109.

The YHS Golfers finished second out of nine teams in the Akron tournament last Friday, shooting a 255, behind only Wray’s 247. Ward drained a putt for par on his last hole to finish with a career low round of 79. Castillo also had a career low with an 83, while Richardson shot a 93, and Blecha 96.

Jones won the JV tournament with a career low 84, while Fynn Sims shot a 97, Will Noble 101, Braden Brunk 101 and Ty Remmich 108.

Yuma finished 12th out of 17 teams last Wednesday at the Frontier Academy Invitational at Boomerang Links in Greeley/ Richardson shot a 94, Castillo 104, Kyle Schuetz 105, and Jake Hagemeier 113. The highlight was Schuetz holed a shot from 80 yards out in the fairway.