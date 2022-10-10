Yuka Saso 2nd behind main winner Ewart Shadoff at Mediheal C’ship

Japan’s Yuka Saso shot a 6-under 66 in Sunday’s final round to finish second at the Mediheal Championship, one stroke back from first-time LPGA Winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England.

The 21-year-old Saso went 14-under for the tournament following rounds of 70, 70 and 68 over the first three days at the Saticoy Club.

Yuka Saso of Japan reacts after making a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the Mediheal Championship at the Saticoy Club in Somis, California, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Kyodo)

She birdied four of the last five holes to finish one shot ahead of England’s Georgia Hall, American Danielle Kang and South Africa’s Paula Reto in a tie for third.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion’s last round included six birdies overall, plus an eagle on the par-5 eighth, against a pair of bogeys.

“There was no wind, and that allowed me to hit good shots and get into a good flow,” Saso said. “On the final hole, I didn’t know where I was on the leaderboard, but I’m glad I got the birdie. I was able to play patient golf and gain good experience.”

Ewart Shadoff broke through in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round. The 34-year-old blew a four-stroke overnight lead and conceded the top spot to Reto at the turn before edging back in front in a battle down the back nine.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England holds the Trophy after winning the Mediheal Championship at the Saticoy Club in Somis, California, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Kyodo)

Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 Women’s British Open champion, was next-best among the Japanese players, tying for eighth at 10-under following a final round of 71.

Related coverage:

Golf: Miyuu Yamashita sets Japan LPGA Tour 18-hole record with 60

Golf: Japan’s Ayaka Furue falls to 3rd at AmazingCre Portland Classic

Golf: Furue tied for lead, Shibuno 4th at Portland Classic