Yugoslavia Would Have An Incredible Basketball Team In 2022 If The Country Didn’t Break Up In The 1990s: Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic Together Would Be Unstoppable

Basketball undoubtedly runs through the NBA, there is no other tournament that comes close to matching the quality that the league has. The best players in the United States and increasingly from across the world ply their trade in the league. And while international players were once considered not to be on the same level, they have recently started to prove that they are just as good, if not even better, than the stars that are born and raised in America.

The last 4 MVP Awards have all gone to Europeans, with Giannis Antetokounmpo collecting back-to-back awards, and then Nikola Jokic following suit. In particular, the Eastern European countries that have a proud culture and heritage of basketball, have provided the modern NBA with some of its biggest names. Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic spring to mind, but Goran Dragic, Nikola Vucevic, and Bojan Bogdanovic are just a few who have also made solid roles for themselves in the league.

The countries a lot of these players hail from used to be just one country. Until the 1990s, Yugoslavia existed as a nation. The country broke up into various nations after they demanded independence. What used to be Yugoslavia is now Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia (including the regions of Kosovo and Vojvodina), and Slovenia.

If Yugoslavia Still Existed, They Would Have An Incredible Basketball Team

Those countries currently boast some top-tier NBA players among their ranks, a lot of whom are currently Balling out during EuroBasket. There are always those who wonder what would happen if a team comprised of players from nations that were once Yugoslavia competed in a competition today. And the latest iteration of that team was put together by a fan on Reddit.

Starters: PG – Luka Doncic (Slovenia), SG – Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), SF – Bojan Bogdanovic (Croatia), PF – Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro), C – Nikola Jokic (Serbia).

bench: PG – Goran Dragic (Slovenia), SG – Mario Hezonja (Croatia), SF – Cedi Osman (Macedonia), PF – Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia), PF – Dario Saric (Croatia), PF – Dragan Bender (Croatia), PF – Nikola Mirotic (Montenegro), C – Boban Marjanovic (Serbia), C – Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), C – Ivica Zubac (Croatia).

This team is made up of players who have carved out excellent NBA careers. And in the case of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, both have a chance of going down as two of the Greatest to ever play the game as well. The USA has always dominated international competitions, but if this team existed, it would be tough for any team to beat them.