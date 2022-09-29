Yucca Valley Youth Basketball registration opens

Registration is underway for Town of Yucca Valley Youth Basketball Programs. The town offers a variety of basketball programs for players of all ages and skill levels.

The Youth Basketball League is a competitive Recreation league for boys and girls, with separate age divisions for 3rd and 4th graders, 5th and 6th graders, and 7th and 8th graders. Practices will be held weeknights starting in December, and games begin in January of 2023.

Registration costs $75, with a discount for the enrollment of siblings.

The Town is also offering “Wee Hoops,” a six-week youth program for kindergarteners through 2nd graders designed to introduce fundamentals, and meets on Tuesday or Thursday evenings. This program begins in February and costs $40. Both programs include a host of bonuses including jerseys. Registration for both of these programs is currently underway at the Yucca Valley Community Center, or online at yucca-valley.org, and will be open until November 16 or until all open spots in the program are filled.

The Town is also looking for individuals interested in becoming volunteer coaches and referees for these upcoming youth basketball leagues. For more information about coaching or refereeing, contact Recreation Coordinator Clayton Rardon at 760-369-7211 ext 240 or visit https://www.yucca-valley.org/

Contact Recreation Coordinator Clayton Rardon at [email protected] or (760) 369-7211 ext. 240, for more information.