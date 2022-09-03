YSU Pipino Performing Arts Series announces fifth season

Ailey II, one of the world’s most popular modern dance companies.​​​​​​​​, performs

October 17, 7 pm, in YSU’s Ford Theater as part of the Pipino Performing Arts Series.

One of the world’s most popular dance companies, a four-time Winner of the Jazz Artist of the Year Award, and the return of a popular marionettes Troupe are among the Highlights of the 2022-23 Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series at Youngstown State University.

The series, celebrating its fifth year, opens Sept. 9 and performances run through April 20, 2023, at Venues across campus, including Ford Theatre, McDonough Museum of Art and Kilcawley Center.

“The Pipino Series, Sponsored by Chris and Ed Muransky, brings to Youngstown the types of cultural opportunities usually found only in large metropolitan areas,” said Phyllis Paul, Dean of the Cliffe College of Creative Arts. “YSU believes that the arts are vital to the university, our community and region. We invite you to join us for as many of our exceptional performances as possible.”

The series is funded in part by the YSU Foundation, WKBN First News 27, Boardman Subaru, 88.5 FM WYSU-FM, Schwebel’s Bakery, Lafarge, Armstrong and the City of Youngstown.

The schedule:

Phillip Huber, “Suspended Animation”

Sept. 9, 2022, 7:30 pm, YSU Ford Theater, Bliss Hall.

The Pipino Series starts its fifth season the way it started its first – a performance by internationally-acclaimed marionette artist Phillip Huber and his Huber Marionettes. Huber was the Inaugural performer when the Pipino Series started in 2018. He has performed on Broadway, cruise ships, music videos, commercials, TV shows and in concert halls worldwide. hubermarionettes.com

Ailey II

October 17, 2022, 7 p.m., YSU Ford Theater, Bliss Hall.

Ailey II, founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, is one of the world’s most popular modern dance companies. The New York Times says: “There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II.” alvinailey.org/about/ailey-ii

Vijay Iyer Trio

Nov, 4, 2022, 7:30 pm, Chestnut Room, YSU Kilcawley Center.

Named Jazz Group of the Year by DownBeat magazine, the Vijay Iyer Trio made its name with three acclaimed albums, including the #1 Jazz Album of the Year. Iyer has received a MacArthur Fellowship, the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a US Artist Fellowship, a Grammy nomination, the Alpert Award in the Arts, and two German “Echo” awards, and he was voted DownBeat’s Jazz Artist of the Year four times in the last decade. vijay-iyer.com

Diderot Quartet

Jan. 29, 2023, 7:30 pm, YSU McDonough Museum of Art, co-sponsored by 88.5 WYSU-FM.

The quartet, named after the eighteenth-century French philosopher and Boccherini enthusiast Denis Diderot, brings a fresh approach to works of the 18th and 19th centuries. Members of Diderot came together in 2012 after having first met at Oberlin Conservatory and The Juilliard School. diderotquartet.com

Kate Reid, “The Great America Songbook”

March 3, 2023, 7:30 pm, YSU Ford Theater, Bliss Hall.

Reid, a native of Ohio who appears at jazz venues in the Los Angeles and Miami areas, performs “The Great American Songbook,” featuring some of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century. katereidmusic.com

Ann Duhamel

April 20, 2023, 7:30 pm, YSU McDonough Museum of Art.

Pianist Duhamel’s latest project, “Prayers for a Feverish Planet,” features 60 new works for piano and piano/electronics about climate change. She has performed and presented in 16 countries on four continents and was praised by the New York Concert Review as “outstanding . . . playing with power and assurance.” annduhamel.com