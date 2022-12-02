YSU Athletics Announces “Thirsty Thursdays” and “Hot Dog Wally Fridays” for Basketball Season

Youngstown State Athletics is announcing “Thirsty Thursdays” and “Hot Dog Wally Fridays” as season-long promotions for the YSU men’s and women’s basketball seasons in 2022-23.

Thursday home games inside Beeghly Center will feature $2 Beers for all fans 21 and over. The first “Thirsty Thursday” will be when the men play host to Westminster on Dec. 8 at 7 pm The Women’s team’s first Thursday game is Dec. 29 when it hosts Cleveland State at 5:30 pm The men will host five Thursday contests this season and the women will host four in games that will be branded as “Thirsty Thursdays”.

Additionally, all Friday home games in 2022-23 will feature $2 hot dogs throughout the game, courtesy of Hot Dog Wally. The men’s and women’s doubleheader is Dec. 16 will be the first $2 Hot Dog Wally Night of the season.

Fans can get tickets early at the Athletic Ticket Office located inside Stambaugh Stadium, which is open each business day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional game or ticket information, call 330-941-1YSU (1978).

For the full list of Promotions and dates, visit the YSU Men’s Basketball Promotional Schedule and Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule.