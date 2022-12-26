You’ve yet to experience a resort course like this

Oftentimes, resort courses come with expectations of rolling fairways, marginal views and multiple visits to the beverage cart. Quivira Golf Club located in Los Cabos, Mexico, exceeds those expectations and then some. Quivira is a Jack Nicklaus course design with a 7,085-yard layout.

Quivira opened its course in 2014 and is an exclusive amenity for owners and guests of Pueblo Bonito Golf and Spa Resorts. Quivira features carpet-like fairways, white Sandy Bunkers and greens fit for a tour championship. This resort course is designed to provide a challenge to players of all skill levels with a variety of elevated tee boxes and “not so conveniently-placed” bunkers.

There is a view of the Pacific Ocean from every hole and the comfort stations are a golfer’s dream. It’s common to find resort courses that claim to have ocean-front holes, but only two or three holes are actually near the water.

At Quivira you get to see the ocean from all 18 holes as you start your round at sea-level and climb through the Cliffs around the Old Lighthouse for panoramic views. The comfort stations located throughout the course offer fresh, made-to-order libations, tacos, sliders, desserts, snacks and more.

After your round, the 19th Hole Bar and Quivira Steakhouse at the clubhouse offer you a place to take a seat around the fire pit for drinks or a delicious meal overlooking the Pacific. If you happen to visit between the months of December and May you might even get lucky and catch a glimpse of humpback whales migrating just off the beach.

Pueblo Bonito Golf and Spa Resorts is not only a Golfer’s paradise, but also boasts luxurious amenities that cater to anyone’s dream vacation. Pueblo Bonito is home to eight different resorts of varying aesthetics and views. Quivira’s residential resort communities feature two resorts by the names of Pacifica and Sunset Beach and a third Lodging option known as Montecristo Estates Luxury Villas.

Each resort has a slightly different vibe to it with some properties maintaining a more contemporary feel and others paying an ode to Mexican heritage. Guests of Pueblo Bonito Resorts are granted access to all other restaurants and bars in sister properties.

Schedule yourself a massage or spa treatment in a relaxing environment to unwind after a round, or a beautiful dinner at LaFrida. This restaurant in Sunset Beach features the ambiance of traditional Mexican art, but with modern flavors and cocktails.

Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway at Pacifica, a Greco-Roman Fantasy at Rosé, Mediterranean style at Los Cabos or a luxury estate, Pueblo Bonito has amenities and resorts for every preference.

You can learn more about Pueblo Bonito Resorts here.