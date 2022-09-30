YouTuber With 20M Subscribers Claims Billionaire LeBron James Wants to Buy NBA Franchise for One Main Reason: “They Gonna Be the Sons”

NBA superstar LeBron James has talked multiple times about his desire to own an NBA franchise. At 38, he is entering his 19th season in the league. James also talked about playing with his son Bronny James on the same team in the NBA. And it looks like the high schooler will take the college route to the NBA. The four-time MVP recently became the first active basketball player to be a billionaire. Is he looking to become the first active NBA player to own a franchise? Famous Youtuber Jake Paul thinks so.

The NBA world was rocked after allegations about Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury came out. After the investigation, the NBA fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him for one year. James and Suns star Chris Paul was at the forefront of players who were not pleased with the punishment. The four-time NBA Champion took to Twitter to share his disappointment with the punishment.

However, after the one-year suspension was announced, Sarver announced that he is in the process of selling the organization. And James took to Twitter to celebrate the news. They wrote, “I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!”

Jake Paul claims LeBron James is interested in the Phoenix Suns

After Sarver made the announcement about selling the clubs, there were reports that suggested Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in purchasing. Also, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, owner of the Los Angeles Angels Arturo Moreno, and Elon Musk are also reportedly interested. Interestingly, Youtuber Jake Paul has now claimed that LeBron James is also looking to purchase the organization. He talked about it and the reason behind it in one of his latest YouTube videos.

“But LeBron wants to be an owner of the Phoenix Suns. And he will be the first-ever active player to also be an owner of the team. But there’s a reason he wants to do this and it’s pretty crazy. Basically, he wants to play with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James,” Paul speculated.

His co-host joked, “They gonna change the name to the ‘Sons’. SONS!. They gonna be the Sons.”

James has always talked about owning a new team based in Las Vegas. However, it might not be a huge surprise if he is really interested in the Suns.

Even though James doesn’t have the fortunes of billionaires like Jeff Bezos, he can definitely be a minority owner. His expertise will be helpful for any organization. Also, he is already a minority owner of the soccer club Liverpool in the United Kingdom. So he is capable of doing it if he wanted to.