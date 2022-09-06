YouTube Gold: Duke-Indiana In The 1992 Final Four

When people think about the 1992 Duke Basketball season, they naturally tend to focus on three games: Michigan #1, Michigan #2 and of course Kentucky.

But another key game was the first game in the Final Four against Indiana. There were a lot of story lines in that game.

First, Duke and all of college basketball was buzzing after the Incredible Duke-Kentucky game the previous weekend.

Second, the Blue Devils were defending national champions and on the verge of a second straight title.

And third, the long and complicated relationship between Mike Krzyzewski and his college Coach Bob Knight was at a low point.

Knight and Krzyzewski were together at West Point and Coach K was as aware as anyone of Knight’s volatile and vindictive nature.

It was a tight game; IU was not very far behind Duke and might well have beaten Michigan in the Championship game. But Duke took control late in the first half, going on a 31-6 run.

But Indiana fought back and Duke had to hold on for an 81-78 win.

At the end, the tension between Knight and Krzyzewski is clear: Knight shakes hands in a perfunctory manner with Coach K before going over to Col. Tom Rogers, an early K assistant, and putting his arm around him.

Their relationship has always been up and down, but this was one of the real low points.

It probably didn’t get much better for Knight to see Coach K and Duke go on to beat Michigan Monday night.