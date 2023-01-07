YouTube Gold: A Louis Prima Classic Covered

It’s really hard to do a faithful cover of an older song, and by older we mean something from a previous era.

There are lots of attempts. Laura Nyro did a tremendous cover of Jimmy Mack (having LaBelle back her up didn’t hurt). Bob Dylan wrote All Along The Watchtower but even he said that Jimi Hendrix had the definitive version.

But those were more or less contemporaries.

The Rolling Stones covered a lot of earlier American songs like Chuck Barry’s Carol and Willie Dixon’s Little Red Rooster. They got better at it but the early Stones were basically an average cover band.

Joe Jackson went back further and did an entire album of swing covers called Jumpin’ Jive. It was good, but it lost the spacing and playfulness of the original songs.

It was audacious for someone from this age to cover songs from the pre-rock and roll era, but it’s a leap. When rock and roll took over, the great Louis Jordan tried to recut some of his hits with more of a rock and roll feel and even he couldn’t do it.

One guy who was a true original was Louis Prima. A native of New Orleans, he wrote some classics like Sing, Sing, Sing and perhaps the first rock and roll song, at least by some accounts, Jump, Jive and Wail, which Brian Setzer later covered.

They got a lot of it right, not least of all the manic energy if not entirely capturing the New Orleans sound of the day.

As a kid, he was steeped in his dad’s vast record collection and as a result, when his breakthrough band the Stray Cats showed up, they were a first-rate three piece rockabilly band.

Later he formed the Brian Setzer Orchestra and started playing older songs like Jump, Jive and Wail.

Interestingly, there is another great Prima cover: Los Lobos did a superb version of I Wanna Be Like You, the classic Disney song from The Jungle Book, in which they managed to be both faithful to the original and to do something entirely new at the same time.