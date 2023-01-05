Youth Volleyball Players To Invade Downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT — If you’re visiting Hartford on three select weekends this month and notice a plethora of tall youths infiltrating the local restaurants for lunch, the explanation is simple.

You are seeing participants of a Massive youth volleyball event that starts this weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, and lasts for much of the month. In fact, organizers of the “2023 Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament” say a total of 6,500 young volleyball players and 590 different teams will compete in various competitions among several age groups.

They say more than 22,000 visitors are expected over three consecutive weekends, including the young athletes and thousands of family members, friends, tournament officials, college coaches, fans and spectators. It all starts this Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, with more than 1,200 Athletes (117 teams of 10 to 12 players), in two age group divisions for girls age 16, and in seven age divisions for boys ages 14-18.

The spikes, digs and side-outs continue the following two weekends this month. The largest of the three weekends is the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, from Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, when over 2,500 female Athletes (238 teams), ages 16-18, will compete in Open/USA/America/Club competition.

On the final weekend, Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, organizers will welcome slightly over 2,500 female Athletes (235 teams of 10 to 12 players), ages 12-18, in 11 age group divisions for girls. “Two years ago, we expanded the tournament this year to three weekends, and we are still wait-listing teams,” said Roxann Link, junior commissioner of the New England Region Volleyball Association, Inc. (NERVA).

The event promises to be a major one for college programs as well, according to Link. “It is an exciting Spectator event where families come to cheer on their volleyball-playing daughters and sons. Since the Northeast has one of the largest concentrations of Collegiate Division II and Division III schools in the nation, with lots of NAIA schools here as well, we expect many college recruiting coordinators to come and Scout the athletes,” adds Link. “Players will compete on 28 courts in the exhibit halls of the Connecticut Convention Center with 12 matches per court most days, each lasting approximately one hour.” On the economic scene, the tourney is a big event for Hartford, one that promises to financially aid local business during a traditionally slow month of commerce after the holiday season. “This annual tournament is a great economic boost for the Greater Hartford region,” said Robert Murdock, president of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau, the state’s official meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization.

“The dynamic event is expected to generate approximately $6.84 million in revenue over its three weekends as visitors stay in over 30 area hotels, dine in local restaurants, shop in the region, and enjoy nearby attractions.” Murdock reports an estimated 2,240 jobs in the region’s Hospitality industry will be supported by this event and over $462,000 in Connecticut taxes will be generated. “The New England Winterfest tournament was the original convention center volleyball event in the Northeast,” said Dave Peixoto, NERVA commissioner. “Since its establishment in 2010 at the Connecticut Convention Center, it has almost tripled in size now operating on three weekends. The City of Hartford and its surrounding towns really make our Winterfest players and fans feel welcome. “Restaurants extend their hours and Customize their menus, the downtown dash shuttle bus adds hours of operation, and everyone is terrific about accommodating our group. This season we welcome our new Sponsor NIKE to Winterfest.” Convention center officials said they welcome the players, fans, families and organizers.

“For the year, 12th year the Connecticut Convention Center welcomes the New England Regional Volleyball Association for its Winterfest tournament in Downtown Hartford,” said Michael Costelli, general manager of the Connecticut Convention Center. “We look forward to the incredible energy the thousands of NERVA athletes, coaches and spectators bring to Hartford. We are proud to have been the host venue for Winterfest and are excited for the years to come.” Spectator Information The tournament utilizes “Scan & Go Assigned Admission” via QR Code on electronic devices. All admission passes must be purchased online at www.SportWrench.com (select the event weekend).

Admission is for one individual only. No shared passes. Children ages 10 and under admitted for free.

Children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult upon exit and entry of the venue. Athletes gain admission with their jerseys or bag tags. Admission information for Spectators can be found at https://jvctournaments.com/WinterfestWavesandSchedules. Detailed schedule information at the tournament is available at this link.

Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free Patch newsletters and alerts.