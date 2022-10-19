Youth soccer teams participate in tourney

MV United sends teams every fall to a holiday weekend tournament in Natick. This year, they sent nine teams. Here’s how some of them fared:

The MV United third and fourth grade girls team had a blast at the Natick tournament. With six returning fourth graders and seven first-time third graders, these players learned more about the game of soccer and competition, created memories on and off the field, and most importantly, had fun. This team represented Martha’s Vineyard with optimism, team spirit, and sportsmanship.

The Grade 5/6 boys had an exciting tournament, winning their division after a semifinal that was decided by a shootout. Their teamwork paid off over the weekend, getting them two come-from-behind wins. Coaches Oneil Wilson and Dardy Slavin are so proud of the way the boys represented the Vineyard.

Meanwhile, both Grade 7/8 girls teams showed up and played hard all weekend. Hotspurs won one, and lost two hard-fought games. Arsenal tied two great battles, and lost one.

Coaches were Nell Coogan and Dan Townes (Hotspur), and Dan Larsen and Val LaVigne (Arsenal).

It was a great weekend for all, and a huge effort from eighth graders in their final Natick tourney. This team went to the semifinals and battled, ultimately losing 2-1. They were coached by high schooler Nikola Asenova.

Finally, the boys U9 team stepped up to play in their first-ever refereed games in Natick. They played their hearts out all weekend, and left nothing on the field. Coaches Marco Sanservino and Moira Silva couldn’t be more proud of how they learned and grew over the weekend. The defense didn’t let any goals in, except for a penalty kick. The team ended the weekend by receiving tournament medals while eating ice cream under a tree, their Purple Pride hair dye and face paint still bright.

According to an email from MV United, the program is undergoing a big transition. The board currently has 10 openings, and is hopeful that board members, coaches, and even volunteers without soccer experience will step up to keep this great organization thriving. The season is short, but the fun is huge.