Youth soccer stars shine in Aspen competition

Aspen’s Patrick Hurley will compete Nov. 4-6 in El Dorado, Kansas, to compete for the same U10 division title they won last year in the Elks Mid-America Soccer Shoot.

Ten-year-old Patrick Hurley of Aspen is headed back to Kansas intending to retain the title that he won in 2021 when he was crowned Elks Mid-America Soccer Shoot Champion in the Boys U10 division.

He is Sponsored by Aspen Elks Lodge #224. The event is scheduled Nov. 4-6 in El Dorado, Kansas.

The Elks-hosted Mid-America Soccer Shoot brings kids from Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas who have won first their district soccer shoot, and then their state championships, to compete against other winning players.

“I am so excited to be able to represent the state of Colorado again this year and my Roaring Fork United Wolfpack Team,” said Hurley. He said he focuses on what his Coach Tomas Rodriquez told him, “Slow down and breathe!”

Hurley participated with 77 youth soccer players in the Aspen Elks-sponsored Soccer Shoot held in Aspen at the Rotary and Lower Moore fields on Sept. 21. They then advanced to the Mountain District Shoot, also held in Aspen, on Sept 25, competing against 32 players from Glenwood Springs, Rangely, Salida, Leadville, Rifle, and Summit County.

He was joined at the Colorado State Competition in Canon City on Oct. 9 by eight other Aspen winners: Bonnie Boyd, 6; Ryder Brodsky, 9; Harlan Moszynski, 6; Oliver Masciocchi, 7; Cameron Trane, 5; Addy Gates, 8; Alex Noble, 10; and Violet Pratt, 11.

Ryder Brodsky placed second behind Patrick in the state championships.

Ryder Brodsky and Patrick Hurley celebrate their respective second- and first-place showings in the Aspen Elks-sponsored Soccer Shoot held in Aspen at the Rotary and Lower Moore fields on Sept. 21.

“It was a super fun event, especially meeting all the other competitors and watching their shots,” said Brodsky.

The Aspen Elks #224 has been a long-time sponsor of the Soccer Shoot. In 2015, 2016, and 2017, Jenny Ellis, an Aspen resident, represented Colorado and was a two-time winner at the Mid-America Soccer Shoot.

“We focus a lot of our Volunteer time and funding on youth activities,” said Susan Arenella, chair of the Youth Services Committee at the Aspen Elks Lodge. “We believe there is nothing better for kids’ character development than positive interactions with peers in sports and other organized activities.”