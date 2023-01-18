Youth soccer registration has kicked off

Registration for the Wareham Youth Soccer Club’s spring 2023 season is now open at www.warehamsoccer.com.

Registration closes March 24. Games start in early April. All activities are at the soccer fields at 98 Charlotte Furnace Road, West Wareham. For more information, visit warehamsoccer.com/recreation/information.

The Juniors program is designed to provide the players with an outdoor activity and to introduce soccer through a variety of activities. Kids will learn the fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting. Sessions are Saturday mornings for 45-50 minutes. No training during the week.

The Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Dortmund and Juventus program is for players to learn the game of soccer while enjoying competition with other players from Wareham. Teams are coed. Kids will play eight games on Saturdays with coaches’ practice during the week.

Barcelona, ​​Grade K-1 Registration Fee January Early $90, February $105, March Late $120

Liverpool, Grade 2-3 Registration Fee January Early $90, February $105, March Late $120

Dortmund, Grade 4-5 Registration Fee January Early $90, February $105, March Late $120

Juventus, Grade 6-7 Registration Fee January Early $90, February $105, March Late $120

Juniors, Age 4, PreK Registration Fee $70

All fees include a $20 fundraising calendar.

All Recreation division players must wear the Recreation uniform with the reversible blue and white jersey.

Uniforms are not included and can be ordered on the Youth Soccer Club website. Juniors receive a T-shirt on the first day.