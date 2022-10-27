Youth football team interrupted by shootings in Durham, searching for a safe field to play

DURHAM, NC — Editor’s note: WRAL News has learned after this story first ran Wednesday evening, a man reached out to the Coach and discussed plans to Donate so the team can rent out a new practice site. We’re awaiting details on the amount of the donation.

A youth football team in Durham had to hit the ground when bullets went Flying right across the street from their practice field.

Now, their Coach is asking for help to find a new, safe place to play.

The Bull City Bulldogs are a football team, but the mission is much bigger: To keep kids away from violence.

But, Coach and director Fred Evans says the violence is encroaching on their ability to play.

The team, which includes kids ages 4 through 12, has practiced at a couple different spots in east Durham, but their Coach feels like they aren’t safe.

One time, Evans said the kids were practicing at Eastway Elementary and heard shots ring out across the street.

“We kept them down until we stopped hearing them, then we evacuated all of them to their parents,” said Evans. “Everybody got away fine.”

They’re practicing on a different field, yet still have similar concerns about violence – concerns shared by the players’ families.

“East Durham, there have been a lot of shootings, a lot of crimes,” said Charlitta Burruss, who has an 8-year-old grandson on the team.

She says the parents and grandparents are trying to make their voices heard – and find a safe place for their kids to play, learn and be mentored.

“I want somebody to see this. I want somebody if they got a field, a safe field, with lighting, and don’t mind giving children an opportunity to be children,” she said.

The team needs a new field for practice. They’re hoping for financial donations so they can rent a place — or someone with land they can use.

Coach Evans says the team keeps its fees low, so all kids can join. That means they don’t have much money to offer for rental fees.

But they can offer the promise: That you’ll be helping Durham’s children.

“Our motto is, it’s all about the kids, and we’re going to stand by that,” he said.