Youth Basketball – My Southborough

Fall sports are just kicking off, but it’s already time to start signing up to play hoops this winter.

Southborough Youth Basketball asked me to help spread the word that tryout for Travel teams starts in less than two weeks.

Below are details on the Travel and Town basketball programs for grades 1-8.

Town Program (grades 1-8 for Girls and Boys)

All children of all skill levels are encouraged to learn the game, have fun and socialize with friends. All children play an equal amount.

The season begins mid-November and runs through late February. Saturday games.

Grades 1-3: $90 fee

Grades 4-8: $120 fee through Oct 15th for Town only (or $320 for combined Town and Travel – Travel registration fees will be refunded for any player not selected.)

Travel Program (grades 4-8, Girls and Boys)

Program for children interested in Pursuing more competitive basketball. Players are selected through a tryout process that opens September 18th.

$250 fee through Oct 15th for Town only (or $320 for combined Town and Travel – Travel registration fees will be refunded for any player not selected.)

Each group (grade and gender) will have two sessions for evaluations. SYBA states, “It is highly recommended for players to attend both sessions to give evaluators the most accurate view of the players’ ability”. (Click here for the tryout schedule .)

.) The season runs early December through the end of February with Playoffs starting in early March.

Travel teams play games on Sundays and practice about two nights per week.

For parents of 4th-8th graders trying to decide which program(s) to sign up for, SYBA shared the comparison of the programs, right.

For more details on the SYBA program, or to register, visit southboroughbasketball.org. If you have any questions, please email [email protected]