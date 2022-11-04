Youth basketball Clinics at MVHS, MMS – Knox County VillageSoup

WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School and Medomak Middle School will be the sites of youth basketball programs for Regional School Unit 40 students in third through sixth grades, with the initial Clinics led by Panther varsity coaches.

Boys Clinics will be directed by Nick DePatsy and girls Clinics by Ryan McNelly on consecutive Saturdays — Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 — and will consist of skill development, games and player evaluation.

The basketball programs will run Nov. 12 through Jan. 21 with practices during the week and games on Saturdays. The cost is $40 per participant.

The boys Clinics on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 will be 9 to 10:30 am (grades 3-4) and 10:30 to noon (grades 5-6) at MVHS.

The girls Clinic is Nov. 12 will 12:30 to 2 pm (grades 3-4) and 2 to 3:30 pm (grades 5-6) at MVHS, while the girls Clinic on Nov. 19 will be 9 to 10:30 am (grades 3-4) and 10:30 to noon at MMS.

Registration will take place at one of the Clinics or by contacting DePatsy or McNelly.

If a child is unable to attend one of the clinics, he/she is still eligible to participate in the program.

Those interested in registering a child can contact DePatsy at [email protected] and 207-542-3671 or McNelly at [email protected] or 207-975-3182.

