Youth Arts Collective continues to thrive under new leadership – Monterey Herald

When artists Marcia Perry and Meg Biddle created the Youth Arts Collective in Monterey, they did so with a deep conviction for the need to provide a haven where teens could hang out, eat snacks, learn how to do art and be kind. While they were clear about their purpose, they couldn’t quite have imagined the scope of their service, the breadth of their reach into the community, or the success of their nonprofit organization, measured through creative kids who thrive.

After 23 years and an investment in more than 1,000 young artists, countless art exhibits, fundraisers, and creative hours ─ plus community support and engagement, including art mentoring by established local artists ─ Biddle and Perry have made a difficult yet “desire-based” decision to pass the paintbrush to a new pair of artists who will take the helm at YAC.

“We knew this day would come, eventually,” Perry said. “We founded YAC, but we are not YAC. It is very much bigger and broader than when we started. Our goal then and our vision now is that it endures into the future.”

It began at the turn of this century, when community members complained about teenagers congregating after school on the streets of downtown Monterey. Idle Minds and idle hands could, after all, get into trouble. It was like 1960s Carmel, when the town’s Elders Presumed the hippies hanging out in Devendorf Park would damage the picturesque place and its reputation. They really just wanted them rounded up and removed. Nearly 40 years later, artists Biddle and Perry saw it differently.

“Our own child was still in middle school,” said Perry, “but the kids hanging out on the streets were our kids, on our streets. Where should they go? We didn’t have enough after-school programs, particularly in the arts, where kids could find themselves safe, productive, nurtured, expressive, creative, valued.”

Biddle, a cartoonist, illustrator, painter and author, and Perry, a painter, Illustrator and sculptor, used to working out of their Monterey home, were also used to a Parade of people dropping in to visit, see what they were doing, seek advice, rummage around in their refrigerator. It wasn’t a big leap to imagine creating an organization where teens could gather, have a snack, and explore ways to express themselves in a physically, mentally and emotionally safe space.

“We wanted to provide a place for kids of all backgrounds,” said Perry, “where we could provide desire-based education, focused on what the student wanted to do on any given day, and be there to help. They could develop their skills, desires, art, without judgment. This would get them off the streets, while strengthening their creative confidence.”

Kids are in school all day by necessity, being told what to do and how and when. This, says Biddle, would be a clubhouse, a kids’ community, not a school.

They built a board of directors, established a 501(c)(3) they called the Youth Arts Collective and opened their doors on Jan. 15, 2000, Martin Luther King’s birthday, with a similar dream.

Within weeks, the name had been culturally abbreviated to YAC, and the countless kids who’ve come through know themselves as YACsters. And Perry, an earth mother, airbrush artist, was now executive director, while Biddle, a cartoonist, took the role of program director.

Passing the Torch

Twenty years ago, Jesse Juarez, now 40, was a YACster. Today, the artist, who has worked in acrylics, oils, and pastels but is particularly into inks and line art, is the new executive director at YAC. Marissa Serna, 38, who started at CSU Monterey Bay as a Biology student and began with a degree in Visual and Public Art, is the new program director of YAC.

“For the past five to seven years, people, mostly our board members,” said Perry, “had asked what our eventual succession plan was for YAC. Of course, we’d considered this. In wondering who should replace me as executive director, like almost every decision I’ve made, it came to me intuitively as Jesse’s face came to mind.”

Juarez was YAC’s first intern, the first kid they trusted with a key to the studio. He made his first donation to YAC as soon as he joined their board. His career trajectory has included community theater, as well as digital and manual fine art.

Understanding the demands of the role, Biddle and Perry asked Juarez and his wife, Kelsey to carefully consider the position.

“It took a moment to sink in,” he said. “Executive director. Marcia’s role. Thank goodness my wife was there to help me absorb this.”

Then they asked Marissa Serna, who had also served on their board, to become program director.

“I was in my car,” said Serna, “after an emotionally exhausting day. I’d just put in my resignation to the Boys & Girls Club, after 14 years. I had gotten my teaching credential from CSU East Bay and knew it was time to grow in a new direction. I didn’t want to give up teaching or the arts. With that call, I knew I didn’t have to, and I cried.”

Biddle and Perry knew they needed someone with Serna’s skills to run the program. But they also needed an emotional response to know they were making the right decision, that they’d chosen someone who cared. Deeply.

“YAC is something that has driven and demanded our every waking and, sometimes, sleeping moment,” Biddle said. “When you ask someone to take over the leadership of something so well established but also so experimental, you need a disrupter. Jesse and Marissa are both that. But we recognize this is also going to Disrupt their lives.”

The Dynamics of change

Stepping not down but to the side after more than 22 years requires some adjustments. Yet, as Marcia Perry and Meg Biddle prepare to concede their roles in December, they are not actually leaving the organization.

“Meg and I will continue to be artist mentors,” said Perry, “along with our other artist mentors. There is no divorce here. For the kids, the YACsters, their family just got bigger. Students don’t know and don’t need to know all the details of what it takes to run this organization. This is a carefully considered, well thought-out engineered transition.”

Part of that transition means orienting Juarez and Serna to the current structure and dynamics of the organization, empowering them to make their own plans and decisions for an organization that needs not to be “fixed,” says Perry, but continuously developed.

“The Founders of an organization do everything, wear all the hats,” Biddle said. “So we needed to deconstruct and define our jobs for Jesse and Marissa.”

A year ago, the pair took promotion out of Biddle’s role as program director and hired Grace Khieu to take it on. They also hired artist Natalia Corazza, a Graduate of California College of the Arts, who spent six years as a YACster, as the administrative assistant and an artist mentor.

Biddle and Perry are both relieved and excited that the organization they founded will continue to thrive in the hands of a dynamic young staff and the community of artists and philanthropists who support it.

“YAC has allowed me to love a lot and create something out of that love,” Perry said. “I really love kids. I get such Pleasure out of seeing them feel better and smile and learn they are capable of creating something out of nothing. When I’m really old, I want to have lots of stories to share. YAC has given me those stories. I feel so lucky to have gotten to do this.”