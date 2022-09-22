Youssouf Singare of Mali commits to UConn men’s basketball team

The “Fab Five” is complete.

“UConn is a great place for me, that’s everything I can say,” he told Hearst Connecticut Media. “I had conversations with the coaches, and it’s a great place for me.”

Singare made an Unofficial visit to UConn the weekend of Sept. 10-11 and joined the Huskies’ other four visitors that weekend for a photo shoot in which they mimicked photos of Michigan’s famed “Fab Five” recruiting class of the early 1990s. Singare played the “role” of Chris Webber, sitting in a folded chair alongside Stephon Castle, Solomon Ball, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart. Castle, Ball and Ross had already committed to UConn, and Stewart would make his commitment less than a week later.

“Coach Kimani (Young) is my guy, Coach (Dan) Hurley is my guy,” Singare noted. “They check on me all the time, they call me every single time. They showed me the love.”

Singare has lived in New York since 2019 but hails from Mali, West Africa — the same home country as UConn junior star center Adama Sanogo. Singare and Sanogo know each other fairly well.

“Great kid, on and off the court,” Dana Dingle, the former UMass star and co-director of New York Lightning who coached Singare on the EYBL New Heights Lightning team the past two years, said of the 7-footer. “Intense, good leader. People love to be around him. He works Harder than everybody. He’s very mature. So, a lot of stuff that is hard to teach that you would ask for leadership. Natural leadership, that’s who he is. That’s what separates him, non-basketball stuff.”

Singare, who now attends Our Savior Lutheran School in New York, is a defensive, shot-blocking presence who is extremely active all over the floor.

“Defense wins championships,” Singare told Hearst Connecticut Media at the Peach Jam tournament in July. “I’ve got to help my teammates get better. That’s the point.”

“He’s an elite rim-protector, an elite rebounder, an elite athlete,” Dingle added. “He gets up and down (the floor) like a deer. Not too many people get up and down as fast as him.”

Singare is still a work in progress offensively.

“He’s been improving,” Dingle noted. “That’s the last aspect of his game he has to improve, his post moves. Right now, he’s getting better with his hook. He’s actually got a soft touch. He can shoot it out to about 12, 15 feet consistently. He’s just got to put on finishing touches, like a two-post move where he’s comfortable as his go-to move. That’s probably the area he has the most upside to improve on that will take his game to another level.”

UConn coaches watched several of his games at the Peach Jam, where Singare played for the New Heights Lightning alongside guard Tahaad Pettiford, a Class of 2024 UConn target. The Huskies would have been content with three strong 2023 recruits, and four would have been a bonus. Five is an absolute bonanza.

Singare had made unofficial visits to Seton Hall, Providence and Rhode Island.

“(UConn) is a great school, great opportunity,” Singare said back in July. “They’ve got great coaches.”

He knows he has to work on his Offensive game — “my post moves and shooting” — but could be a diamond in the rough as the final piece of the Huskies’ own “Fab Five.”