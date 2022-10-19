Youssef Khayat on the family, phone calls that got him to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Phil Martelli advised family Newspapers to make the necessary edits, but here at The Michigan Insider, we’re not about to let a good quote go to waste.

“Youssef is a badass,” the Michigan men’s basketball team’s associate coach said of Youssef Khayatthe freshman from Lebanon.

Youssef, your thoughts?

“Badass,” they said with a grin. “I agree with that.”

Of the five freshmen and seven total Scholarship newcomers on the 2022-23 Wolverines, the least is known about Khayat, who has played both with Limoges CSP’s Under-21 program in France and debuted with Lebanon’s senior national team when he was just 18 years old .

The forward was a relatively unknown name in the United States until June 2022, when he decided to pursue college basketball over a pro career in Europe and released a list of Finalists that included Michigan. Khayat chose the Wolverines and joined the program in August during their summer trip abroad.

“Everybody told me, ‘You need to go try the States. You need to go try the university experience,’“ Khayat said last week. “When you’re in Europe, you usually go pro. You don’t go to college. So I had ex-college players coming up to me, telling me ‘You have to try it.’ Michigan isn’t a random school. Everybody told me you need to go.”

It was, in many ways, like the first in-person meeting of a relationship that began online … if said relationship had already reached its wedding vows. Khayat committed to Michigan — and Michigan to Khayat — after a series of text messages, phone conversations and video calls.

On at least one of the video chats, Khayat says, Michigan Coach Juan Howard walked around the UM facilities with his phone to show off what the program had to offer.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about Michigan. I’ve followed Michigan my whole life. Just being here is a great honor for me,” Khayat said. “When they recruited me, I was pretty excited about it. When Coach Juwan texts you, it’s a blessing, you could say. You can see the whole staff — it’s a staff that’s very experienced. Being here is a big honor for me.

“… The Zoom call was pretty natural. That’s why I liked it. I wasn’t talking to the NBA coach, the NBA player. I was talking to someone that really meant a lot to me. I can see that he’s genuine. And yeah, I’m excited.”

When they finally connected in person, the Michigan program was a lot more welcoming than Khayat had expected. Coaches and players came down to the hotel lobby in Paris to greet him. It felt like family, Khayat said, a welcome companionship given the massive changes coming to his life.

“Since Day 1, I’ve felt like we were a family. I met them in Paris and it was so quick — people were so welcoming,” Khayat said. “And that was surprising for me, because back in Europe or something, they leave you alone. You do your thing. But here, you can feel like it’s a true family.”

Khayat traveled back to the US with a foreign passport and with his bags packed for a semi-permanent move abroad. He landed in Detroit and was taking classes and participating in practices mere days later.

“We had a bag; they had four bags. He was coming to live here!” Martelli said. “I just think it’s extraordinary.”

So what is Khayat, in addition to a badass? He’s “tough-minded, particularly on the defensive end of the floor,” per Martelli. He’s an outside shooter who made eight triples in a row ahead of Michigan’s open practice. He’s still getting his feet under him offensively, but that’s to be expected given his late integration with the Michigan program.

And, in Khayat’s own words, he’s a guy who is in Ann Arbor for the chance to experience the college life and to learn both in the classroom and on the hardwood.

“I’m someone who loves the people around me,” he said. “… I’m going to give you everything you need, because at the end, we’re a family.”