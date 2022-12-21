You’re Deciding the Best Book Cover of 2022
Tis the season for some literary pageantry and Electric Literature is hosting our third annual “Best Book Cover of the Year” tournament. You, our beloved readers, will decide a Winner amidst a sea of book covers that published in 2022 via an interactive poll on our Twitter and Instagram stories starting today. We encourage you to embrace the competitive spirit by downloading the full bracket and filling out your predictions for the tournament.
The following details all 32 designs in 16 pairs for the first round, and you can vote for each of your favorites on our Twitter and Instagram stories throughout the week, with round two on Wednesday, quarterfinals Thursday, semifinals Friday, and the final face-off Saturday.
Now that the World Cup is over, the real competition begins!