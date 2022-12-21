You’re Deciding the Best Book Cover of 2022





Tis the season for some literary pageantry and Electric Literature is hosting our third annual “Best Book Cover of the Year” tournament. You, our beloved readers, will decide a Winner amidst a sea of ​​book covers that published in 2022 via an interactive poll on our Twitter and Instagram stories starting today. We encourage you to embrace the competitive spirit by downloading the full bracket and filling out your predictions for the tournament.

Click to enlarge

The following details all 32 designs in 16 pairs for the first round, and you can vote for each of your favorites on our Twitter and Instagram stories throughout the week, with round two on Wednesday, quarterfinals Thursday, semifinals Friday, and the final face-off Saturday.

Now that the World Cup is over, the real competition begins!

Left: Cover design by Anna Kochman

Right: Cover design by Katie Tooke

Acts of Service by Lillian Fishman vs. Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

Left: Art by Margot Heron

Right: Cover design by Andrew Saulters

I Only Cry with Emoticons by Yuvi Zalkow vs. Valley of Want by Ross White

Left: Cover design by Rodrigo Corral, art direction by Alison Forner

Right: Cover design by Robert Bieselin

Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke vs. Burning Butch by R/B Mertz

Left: Designed by Rodrigo Corral, Jeanette Tran, and Adriana Tonello

Right: Photograph by Mark Clennon

Bad Fruit by Ella King vs. Concentrate by Courtney Faye Taylor

Left: Cover design by Hilary VanWright

Right: Cover design by Michael Salu

Grocery Shopping with My Mother by Kevin Powell vs. Alive at the End of the World by Saeed Jones

Left: Designed by June Park

Right: Design by Leanne Shapton

Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades vs. Very Cold People by Sarah Manguso

Left: Tk

Right: Design by design by Joan Wong

Just by Looking at Him by Ryan O’Connell vs. The Employees by Olga Ravn, translated by Martin Aitken

Left: Cover design by Cassie Gonzales

Right: tk

Sirens & Muses by Antonia Angress vs. Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors

Left: Cover design and illustration by Lydia Ortiz

Right: Design by Alex Merto

Shit Cassandra Saw by Gwen E. Kirby vs. Reward System by Jem Calder

Left: Cover design by Jeremy John Parker, art by Ale de la Torre

Right: Cover design by Kerri Resnick, art by Zach Meyer

Girl’s Guide to Leaving by Laura Villareal vs. Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz

Left: Cover design by Patti Ratchford, art by Najeebah Al-Ghadban

Right: Cover design by Alex Merto, illustration by Ian Woods

Little Rabbit by Alyssa Songsiridej vs. I Want to Keep Smashing Myself Until I Am Whole by Elias Canetti, edited by Joshua Cohen

Left: Cover design by Lauren Peters-Collaer, art by Khari Raheem

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez vs. Vagabonds! by Eloghosa Osunde

Left: Cover design by Emily Mahon, embroidery and dyeing by Alex Stikeleather

Right: Cover design by Linda Huang

Worn Out: How Our Clothes Cover Up Fashion’s Sins by Alyssa Hardy vs. The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

Right: Cover design by Kishan Rajani; illustration by Natalie Osborne

Left: Cover design by Lucy Kim

Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire vs. Post-Traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson

Left: Cover design by Tyler Comrie

Right: Cover design by Kelly Blair, illustration by Toby Leigh

Carnality by Lina Wolff, translated by Frank Perry vs. You Have a Friend in 10a by Maggie Shipstead

Left: Cover design by Lauren Peters-Collaer

Right: Cover design by Elena Giavaldi

Thrust by Lidia Yuknavitch vs. Emergency by Daisy Hildyard