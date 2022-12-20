‘You’re a Beast’: Golf World Reacts to Lexi Thompson’s Intense Off-Season Grind

Lexi Thompson has already cemented her place as one of the greatest youngsters to ever grace the sport of golf. At a very young age, Thompson already had her name synonymous with that of the LPGA Tour. She soon became the face of Women’s golf. But playing at the highest level isn’t just about natural talent. It also requires hard work and intense training. Recently, Lexi stunned the golf community with her intense workout video.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She recently posted a clip of her off-season grind on her Instagram account. And fans were quick to flood the comment section with their reactions.

Golf World Reacts to Lexi Thompson’s intense workout

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lexi Thompson recently took to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself working out at the gym. She Tagged Kolby Wayne, a multi-sport performance coach, and wrote, “Love the workouts.” Despite being in the off-season, the golfer was working out like there was no tomorrow. Within minutes, the post caught the attention of fans on the Internet; it already has 2554 likes and is fast increasing.

The LPGA star’s workout enthralled the fans. They took to the comments like wildfire, cheering her on and appreciating her grind. One fan said, “You are a workout warrior, you are an amazing lady and beautiful.” Another wrote, “Can’t be a Champion without dedication!”

Some fans wished they could be more like her and wrote, “Wish I had the motivation.” Another person commented, “Get it girl.” Her followers also called her a beast and wrote, “You’re a beast! Such dedication” and “Beast mode!!”

Other golf fans appreciated her workout, linking it to her game, and said this is why she was one of the best. They wrote, “Amazing that’s why your at the top of your game. Fun to watch,” and “Keep it up Champ.” Another person commented, “Wow!! You go Lexi! I’m a big fan! Love watching you golf and workout”

Not even a Pandemic can stop Thompson from working out

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2020, when the whole world shut down due to COVID, many people’s health suffered because of the virus. The isolation took a toll on the physical health of many, as they could no longer use public facilities. But Lexi wasn’t going to let that get in her way and even reached out to help others during the tough time.

CHONBURI – FEBRUARY : Lexi Thompson of USA in Honda LPGA Thailand 2016 at Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course on February 27, 2016 in Chonburi, Thailand. Copyright: xChatchaixSomwatx 21593920

Thompson began working out at home using minimal equipment to stay in shape. She also posted her workout routines on her Instagram page and demonstrated exercises step by step to help her fans do them right. It included squats, single-leg deadlifts, hip rotation, and a Monster walk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson Were Both in the Bahamas but for a Very Special Reason

She ended her tutorial session and said, “There’s a few exercises you can do at home while quarantined!” Lexi certainly didn’t let even a fast-spreading virus halt her progress, and it showed her dedication to herself and her career. It is also the reason she is an inspiration to many.