Your winter arts and entertainment guide for New York City 2022

Winter is coming up and New York City’s arts scene is as bustling as always. Here are a few art exhibits and attractions that you can check out this winter.

Art Galleries

FEELERS – New York Studio School

8 West 8th Street – Greenwich Village. Through Dec. 1

For a limited time, you can head over to the New York Studio School gallery to check out this three-person art show. The exhibition features works from artists Char Healey, Suzanne Scott and Anita Trombetta and is a celebration of a shift from previous modes of working. As close friends, ideas, opinions, and theory clang around in an unending conversation.

Small Works Show – 440 Gallery

440 6th Avenue, Brooklyn. Through Dec. 17.

The 18th Annual Small Works Show is back at Brooklyn’s 440 Gallery. As the name suggests, all of the works in this show are small in nature and are under 12 inches in dimension. Curated by Johnny Thornton, the show features 85 works submitted by several artists, including Suzanne Scott, Tyler Jones, Jo-Ann Acey, Keith DuQuette, Janice Everett, Kate Fauvell, and so many more.

Abstract Stich & Dye and Art Exhibit – Café Melo Gallery

345 Lenox Ave, Harlem. Through Dec. 18.

This new exhibit in Harlem features the work of William Daniels, Heather Williams and Jaleeca Yancy, all based in New York City. The art itself will cover many important genres of visual art; abstract painting, quilting and fiber art, making the exhibit totally unique. The exhibition is curated by Ulysses Williams, who says that he “chose these genres due to the spiritual and organic nature of each artist’s process and their attachment to historical, cultural and Ancestral references.”

Animated Advertising: 200 Years of Premiums, Promos, and Pop-ups – The Grolier Club

47 East 60th Street, Midtown. December 1 through Feb. 11, 2023

For New York City’s bibliophiles, this new exhibit coming to the Grolier Club is one you can’t miss. With more than 200 unique advertising objects from 200 years, the exhibit traces the creative history of advertising through fun and movable objects. Come by and check out the old advertisements promoting products such as food, pharmaceuticals, travel, music, politics, tobacco, and so much more.

The 2022 Socrates Annual: Sink or Swim Climate Futures – Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City. Through March 12, 2023.

Over in The World’s Borough, Socrates Sculpture Park is hosting its annual exhibit for those who were a part of their fellowship. This year’s topic tackles the issues surrounding climate change and the artists considered the present-day ecological conditions and challenges that our globe faces. This exhibit features the works of Cheyenne Concepcion, Sean Desiree, Koyoltzintli, Randi Renate and Daniel Shieh.

Prospect Park

Brooklyn. Through May 2023.

Prospect Park has a ton of local art pieces throughout, but two in particular you should see. From now through May 5, 2023, the Lena Horne Bandshell has a new addition. Entitled “The Need You Know It Is A Letting Light,” artist Sarah E. Brook’s three abstract wooden sculptures and an accompanying mural explore communication between external and internal Psychic space. Meanwhile, “The Underground Sound Project” by Nikki Lindt is an interactive public art installation based on a series of underground acoustic recordings created by the artist herself. This is available until May 13, 2023.

Queensbridge Park

Queens. Through Nov. 2023

At Queensbridge Park, you’ll find a very interactive art project by Task Negative. Entitled “Grounding,” this work utilizes Augmented Reality so parkgoers can experience an installation of thousands of large, reflective mirror-finished sequins on the grass that is in the shape of a nearby tree’s shadow.

Attractions

Beyond King Tut

Pier 36, The Seaport

Calling all history buffs! This fully immersive show dives deep into King Tutankhamun’s world through projected landscapes and galleries charting the King’s life, times and death. The opening of the exhibit coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s tomb. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased at beyondkingtut.com.

Titanic: The Exhibition

526 6th Avenue, Manhattan

Will your heart go on? Following a sold-out show run in London, Titanic: The Exhibition features around 200 specially-selected artifacts from the Titanic’s history as well as highlights the human stories that can be told from what remains from the wreckage. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at feverup.com.

BUMP! The Standard, High Line

848 Washington St., West Side

Who doesn’t love bumper cars? At The Standard Hotel at the High Line, you can come by and enjoy the power of collisions—aesthetic, cultural, and literal. Plus, the space is decked out with 80s punk culture and you can warm up afterwards with some food and cocktails. Tickets start at $20 per ride, must be 7 years old and up to ride.

Summit One Vanderbilt

45 E 42nd Street, Midtown

Want to see the city from one of its highest points? Summit One Vanderbilt is extending its hours during the winter so you can see the Big Apple lit up in its holiday glory. Don’t forget to snap a few Picks in their iconic glass rooms! Tickets start at $39 and are available at summitov.com.

NYC Parks Winter Jam

Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield

Looking ahead to 2023, on Feb. 4 the NYC Parks Department is hosting its annual Winter Jam. New Yorkers come by every year to take part in this free winter sports festival that is perfect for all ages! The fun will take place from 11 am to 3 pm