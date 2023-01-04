Your New Year’s golf resolution isn’t going to work, but this will

First, let’s start with Lahey’s main premise, which she lays out in her book Immunity to Change and has discussed recently on Brene Brown’s podcast, “Dare to Lead.” Among the reasons that resolutions don’t stick, Lahey argues, is because the desired change often conflicts with what she describes as a “competing commitment.” Put another way, you might want one thing for yourself—to lose weight, to spend less time on social media—but something else is standing in the way that you’re not even considering. For instance, maybe losing weight is challenged by a frenetic schedule that leaves you grasping at fast food. Maybe you spend too much time on social media because your real social life is problematic.