Your Monday Kickoff: Why Sean Johnson may make Toronto FC contenders

Toronto missed the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They had to wait a little too long for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi to arrive and then waited all season for their defense to look average. An average defense probably gets them to the playoffs, even if Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Osorio’s injuries would have kept them from truly reaching their ceiling. Now, Kaye and Osorio are healthy, Insigne and Bernardeschi are settled in, and the Reds may have just locked in the final piece of a defense that could actually be above average.

Earlier this offseason, Toronto won the race for longtime FC Dallas center back Matt Hedges. It’s one of the biggest and best free agent signings this winter – a perfect fit for a team in dire need of a defensive boost. On Friday, they won the race for longtime NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and took another huge step towards solidity at the back.

Now, I’ll be upfront and say I have a couple of concerns. In a vacuum, TAM deals for goalkeepers aren’t the best use of resources in MLS. And, by the numbers, Johnson’s shot-stopping hasn’t been elite as of late. In fact, his per-96 numbers were slightly worse than last year’s starter for Toronto, Alex Bono (now of DC United). Since Johnson became NYCFC’s starter in 2017, he’s only kept out goals at a higher rate than the expected goals he’s faced in one season. Statistically, he’s generally been average.

However, he’s also been consistent. I wouldn’t qualify any of his seasons with New York as bad. There’s clearly a floor with Johnson. That makes him different from a lot of goalkeepers. For a Toronto team that just needs to Hang on enough each game to allow their conference-best Wingers to cook, that should be worth it. In addition to added security from Hedges, it should also be enough to make them a genuine threat in the Eastern Conference.