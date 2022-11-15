Your Guilty Pleasure, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

From sneaking an extra slice of cake to singing your favorite karaoke song at the top of your lungs in the shower, there’s nothing wrong with having a few guilty pleasures. And while it’s easy to be embarrassed by whatever habit or hobby you just can’t drop, we think it’s time to embrace these harmless vices as part of what makes us unique. That’s why we spoke with Best Life’s Resident astrologer to get her opinion on each zodiac sign’s guilty pleasure. Keep scrolling to see if you’re more inclined to press the snooze button, eat ice cream before dinner, or search for your ex on social media. And don’t worry, this is a judgment-free zone!

Aries: Sleeping in late

Aries is known for having an endless amount of energy. The problem for you isn’t finding your passion in life, it’s deciding which one to focus on. All of these dreams and ambitions mean you’re always on the move from the moment you wake up to the moment you fall asleep.

But even somebody as focused as you needs a break to relax and recharge, which is why you’re notorious for putting your phone in “do not disturb” mode on the weekends and sleeping the day away. You might like to pretend it’s all effortless, Aries, but remember that there’s no shame in getting your beauty sleep.

Taurus: Shopping online

Taurus is often called the most practical and reliable sign of the zodiac. When it comes to making big decisions and opting for the “mature” choice, you find that it comes naturally. And as someone who values ​​honesty, you’re not (usually) one for keeping secrets, so it’s hard to imagine that you have any guilty pleasure to hide.

However, after a long day of working and staying on your toes, sometimes you can’t help but indulge in your late-night online shopping habit. You work hard, after all, so why not treat yourself to some new shoes (and a new bag, and a new book, and well, you get the picture!)

Gemini: Ordering takeout

As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you’re always moving a million miles a minute, running to your kickball game, stopping by a friend’s party, or grabbing drinks with co-workers.

The only thing on your to-do list that might not get done is going to the grocery store. It’s not that you don’t enjoy cooking, but at the end of a long day, you don’t often have the energy to prepare a meal. So, it’s not uncommon for you to snuggle up in bed at whatever time you finally make it home and order your favorite comfort food for dinner while queuing up Netflix.

Cancer: Binging reality TV

Not all zodiac stereotypes are true, but the one about Cancer being the homebody of the zodiac definitely is. And you don’t feel bad about it. You spend a lot of your free time taking care of other people, and although you make it look easy, it takes a lot out of you physically and mentally.

More than anyone, you understand the importance of taking time to go into hermit mode and unplug from the worries of the world for a bit. Not only does this give you a chance to decompress and relax, but it also allows you to catch up on all your favorite reality TV Dramas and Celebrity Gossip shows. Pass the popcorn!

Leo: Getting dressed up (with nowhere to go)

Leos have a reputation to live up to (or so you believe). You live for a chance to strut your stuff and will take any opportunity to be in the limelight. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, your calendar is empty and you have no reason to get all dolled up—or do you?

Just because you’re staying home doesn’t mean you can’t have a spa night for one. You’ll crank your favorite tunes, put on a fabulous outfit, and take some glamorous selfies. You don’t need an outside invitation to be the center of attention!

Virgo: Social media searching

You’re a bit of an introvert, Virgo, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t paying attention to everything around you. In fact, you love using your status as a Wallflower to Blend into any scenario and get the scoop. And sometimes, you can’t help but take your powers of perception to social media.

Whether you’re snooping through your crush’s Instagram feed to see if they’re single or looking up your former work Nemesis on LinkedIn, nothing makes you happier than stumbling across a crucial piece of information or a juicy bit of Gossip after hours of cyber- sleuthing.

Libra: Eating dessert before dinner

You’re really easy to be friends with, Libra. This is partly due to your easygoing nature and sense of humor, but also because you always make sure to keep others’ needs in mind and ensure things are fair and equal.

Of course, being the sign of balance and harmony also means indulging every now and again. Nobody can be perfect all the time, so don’t feel bad about giving in to temptation every so often, especially when that dessert in your kitchen starts calling your name. We promise not to tell if you grab a slice (or two) of cake before dinner is ready.

Scorpio: Eavesdropping

As someone who values ​​your privacy and secrecy above pretty much anything else, it’s hard for you to admit you have any guilty pleasures. You’re a dark and complex person, Scorpio, so it makes sense that your Hidden vice allows you to observe others’ drama without directly inserting yourself into the mess.

Whether it’s eavesdropping while you’re out at lunch or people-watching in the park, you can’t help but indulge in a little snooping. Sure, it can feel a little devious to stick your nose in other People’s business, but as long as you don’t do anything with the information, your secret is safe.

Sagittarius: Calling in sick (when you’re not)

Sagittarians are always hopping from one adventure to the next, fueled by a love of exploration and freedom. Carried by your self-confidence and desire to make a name for yourself, you’re no stranger to taking risks.

And sometimes that risk can involve ditching work to chase down a new opportunity or have a day to yourself. Others might fret about getting discovered and fired, but you’re more worried about missing out on life’s little moments than making your boss happy. You’ll never look back on your life and wish you’d worked more, but you’ll remember all the memories made.

Capricorn: Buying things you don’t “need”

Capricorn is the most reserved of the zodiac signs. You’re meticulous, organizing every single aspect of life. You’re also the most hardworking and ambitious, which leads you to have a very responsible approach to saving and spending your money.

But living in such a restrictive way can get really boring really fast. So, it’s time to stop seeing every “frivolous” purchase as a waste of money or a mistake, and instead, start appreciating the value of treating yourself once in a while. After all, those long hours in the office weren’t for nothing!

Aquarius: Playing your music way too loud

As the eccentric, rebellious member of the zodiac, there’s very little that you’re ashamed of or are actively trying to hide. You’ll always choose personal values ​​and principles over others’ opinions, and you don’t adhere to the social norms most people hold in such high regard.

And with music being one of the biggest ways you express yourself, it’s no wonder you tend to get lost in the beat, playing your guitar or singing at the top of your lungs. And there’s nothing wrong with that—just be sure to watch the volume while the Neighbors are sleeping!

Pisces: Having many hobbies at once

Pisces are known for being highly creative and artistic, which often expresses itself in the types of hobbies you choose—and how many of them you’re juggling at once.

From knitting to painting to roller skating to whatever latest trend is taking over social media, you’re willing to try anything once. And because a guilty pleasure is still a pleasure, give yourself permission to have a variety of interests and not feel bad about how you unwind from your daily routine.