Your Guide to Week 7’s Connecticut High School Football Games

Sean Patrick Bowley


Sean Patrick Bowley

OK, OK, it’s long past time to put away your ‘Midseason Report’ and ‘Bye Week’ decorations. Time to get back to work, fellas. There’s a FULL compliment of high school football games to play and a second half of the season to complete.

It’s Week 7 everybody. Midterms are over, the grades have been posted. You know what you need to pass this course before winter break. So let’s get cracking.

(Mixing our metaphors again, are we? Guilty as charged.)

Anyway, welcome back to Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles! Everything you need to know about this week’s games boiled down to just a line or two.

There will be plenty of Mentions of playoff scenarios here and, while it remains way too early to discuss intelligently (imagine that), trust us when we say many of you are in great shape. Half of the CIAC’s six playoff divisions — specifically Class LL, Class L and Class M — are fast becoming mere 10-or-11 team Races for the eight playoff spots available, a glorified seedings race. Just as we feared.

See for yourself. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S

That said, you still have to actually show up and play to win, guys. Don’t forget to do that.

Here’s what’s what:

SPB’s Audibles: Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 20

CCC

  • AVON (2-3) at NWC (1-4), 6 pm — Both teams have been offensively challenged, averaging under 10 ppg.
  • GLASTONBURY (4-1) at SOUTH WINDSOR (1-4), 6 pm — Petrone and the Guardians will need every W and playoff point they can muster to stay afloat in a top-heavy LL race.
  • LEWIS MILLS (1-4) at BRISTOL EASTERN (0-5), 6:30 pm — Battle of last place teams in CCC Tier 3 (Eastern) and Tier 4 (Mills).
  • ROCKY HILL (3-2) at PLATT (3-2), 6:30 pm — Winner walks away with a three-game win streak and a more manageable playoff position.
  • SIMSBURY (2-3) at MANCHESTER (2-3), 6:30 pm — Simsbury has a good shot to win most, if not all, of its remaining games. Take a look.

ECC

  • NFA (0-5) at LEDYARD (5-0), 6 pm — Virtually none of Ledyard’s opponents have many playoff points available. Its margin of error in Class SS is real thin.

FCIAC

  • TRUMBULL (4-1) at GREENWICH (4-1), 7 pm — It sounds like a big game but, frankly, it’s merely for Class LL playoff seeding. #6DivisionProbs

NVL

  • KENNEDY (0-5) at WILBY (2-3), 6 pm — Seems like a slam dunk for Wilby, huh?

PEQUOT

  • VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME (4-0) at CAPITAL PREP/AF (3-2), 6 p.m. — At last, it’s about time we paid attention to VROL.

OTHERS

  • WEAVER (0-5) at BASSICK (0-5), 6 pm — Go out there and have some fun, fellas.

Friday, Oct. 21

CCC

  • CONARD (2-3) at ENFIELD (1-3), 6 pm — Conard’s schedule gets no easier in the season’s second half.
  • EO SMITH (3-2) at FARMINGTON (2-3), 6 pm — EO Smith has an opportunity to at least make a play for a spot in Class MM. No promises, though.
  • MALONEY (5-0) at BRISTOL CENTRAL (1-4), 6 pm — T-minus two weeks to Southington, Spartans.
  • MIDDLETOWN (3-2) at NEWINGTON (0-5), 6:30 pm — Look out, Dragons. Newington’s too good to remain winless.
  • NEW BRITAIN (2-3) at EAST HARTFORD (0-5), 6:30 pm — East Hartford’s been surprisingly competitive despite the empty win column.
  • TOLLAND (2-4) at BERLIN (5-0), 6:30 pm — A Class M playoff berth is merely a formality for Berlin. #6divisionprobs
  • WINDSOR (3-2) at SOUTHINGTON (5-0), 6:30 pm — Meanwhile, Windsors’ Class MM hopes might just hinge on pulling off an upset. #6divisionprobs
  • BLOOMFIELD (3-2) at HARTFORD PUBLIC (4-1), 7 p.m. — Warhawks haven’t beaten anyone with a winning record yet. They’re due, right?
  • WETHERSFIELD (4-1) at HALL (1-4), 7 pm — Should be good practice for the Class MM playoffs, Wethersfield. Hall’s not bad.

CTC

  • O’BRIEN TECH (1-4) at CHENEY TECH (3-2), 6 p.m — Beavers have plenty of chances to make waves in CTC, Class MM race in second half.
  • PRINCE TECH (1-4) at THAMES RIVER (4-0), 6 p.m — We stand firmly behind our Thames River preseason CTC Championship pick.
  • QUINEBAUG VALLEY (4-1) at VGW TECHS (0-5), 6 pm — …Then again, we didn’t see Quinebaug’s loss to Platt Tech coming two weeks ago. So who really knows?
  • BULLARD/KOLBE (2-3) at PLATT TECH (2-2), 7 pm — Speaking of Platt Tech, the Panthers have rebounded really nicely from that 0-2 start.

ECC

  • NEW LONDON (2-3) at WINDHAM (5-0), 6 p.m. — The Whippets’ bandwagon is no longer accepting passengers, thank you. You had your chance.
  • WOODSTOCK ACADEMY (2-2) at MONTVILLE (1-4), 6 pm — Centaurs’ schedule gets significantly more difficult from here.
  • FITCH (3-2) at STONINGTON (1-4), 6:30 pm — Fitch anxious to put last week’s wipeout vs. Xavier in the rearview before facing Killingly.
  • WATERFORD (3-2) at GRISWOLD/WHEELER (2-3), 6:30 pm — Try not to look ahead, Waterford. It’s not a pretty sight.

FCIAC

  • BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL (0-5) at NORWALK (0-5), 7 pm — Both teams averaging 6 ppg. We suspect they’ll both see a boost.
  • DARIEN (3-2) at LUDLOWE (3-2), 7 pm — Darien has plenty of opportunity to strengthen its tentative Class L playoff position, starting here vs. 10th-place Falcons.
  • MCMAHON (1-4) at WARDE (4-1), 7 pm — Warde’s Gublin has thrown 1 interception vs. 11 TDs this year.
  • NEW CANAAN (5-0) at WILTON (5-1), 7 pm — At this point, does New Canaan even need a passing game?
  • WESTHILL (1-4) at DANBURY (3-2), 7 pm — Win or lose, Danbury holds the key to this year’s Class LL playoff field. Believe it.

NVL

  • OXFORD (2-3) at WCA (4-1), 7 pm — Spartans in a good position to earn their first playoff berth. But in S, they will have to earn it.
  • ST. PAUL (2-3) at DERBY (0-5), 7 pm — Nobody said this game was easy.
  • WOLCOTT (1-4) at WOODLAND (4-1), 6 pm — Woodland’s season doesn’t truly resume until November.
  • TORRINGTON (1-4) at SEYMOUR (3-2), 7 pm — Same, Seymour.
  • WATERTOWN (1-4) at NAUGATUCK (4-1), 7 pm — Same, Naugy.
  • ANSONIA (5-0) at HOLY CROSS (5-0), 6:30 pm — The Crusaders haven’t beaten Ansonia since 2009. They’re 0-12 since.

PEQUOT

  • HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH (2-2) at NORTH BRANFORD (2-3), 6:30 pm — Time to get serious, T-Birds.
  • ELLINGTON (4-1) at STAFFORD CO-OP (3-2), 6:30 pm — You, too Stafford.
  • GRANBY/CANTON (3-2) at ROCKVILLE (3-1), 6:30 pm — Granby’s better than that record. Trust us, Rams.
  • WINDSOR LOCKS CO-OP (0-4) at COVENTRY CO-OP (0-5), 6:30 pm — Someone’s leaving happy.

SCC

  • FAIRFIELD PREP (2-3) at HAND (1-4), 7 pm — Whoever drafted Prep’s DST must be slaying in their CTHSFB Fantasy league. Seriously.
  • NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN (4-1) at CHESHIRE (4-1), 7 pm — Bragging rights aside, Cheshire needs to win this much, much more than NDWH does. #6DivisionProbs
  • XAVIER (2-3) at NORTH HAVEN (4-1), 7 pm — Key to beating North Haven? Keep them away from playing keep-away. Simple.
  • HAMDEN (5-0) at SHEEHAN (3-2), 7 pm — Even at Sheehan’s Championship best in 2019, this Matchup of SCC’s largest v. smallest programs wasn’t easy.
  • HILLHOUSE (0-5) at HARDING (0-5), 7 pm — Just six years ago, Harding was in the L Playoffs and Hillhouse won the M title. Feels like eons.
  • WILBUR CROSS (1-4) at AMITY (2-3), 7 pm — Spartans have a chance to win a few games in this half of the season.
  • EAST HAVEN (2-3) at LYMAN HALL (1-4), 6:30 pm — Based on common opponents (EO Smith and Foran), Trojans are slightly favored.
  • GUILFORD (3-2) at LAW (5-0), 7 p.m. — This game is massive, just Massive for Guilford if the Grizzlies even want to entertain the idea of ​​MM playoffs. As for Law: Class M seeding. #6DivisionProbs
  • SHELTON (4-1) at WEST HAVEN (5-0), 6 p.m. –– Stakes aren’t particularly high, if we’re being honest. but in terms of sheer entertainment, this game rarely disappoints.

SWC

  • BETHEL (0-5) at WESTON (1-4), 7 pm — In another universe, Weston is 3-2. …Or, 5-0. …Or made of cheese. Anything’s possible in the multiverse, actually.
  • NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (3-2) at BROOKFIELD (1-4), 7 pm — Not to get ahead of ourselves, because Lancers are in a playoff fight now, but they might be even better next year.
  • NEW FAIRFIELD (5-0) at BARLOW (5-0), 7 pm — Best Matchup of the night. Don’t @ us.
  • NEWTOWN (4-1) at BUNNELL (3-2), 7 p.m. — Bunnell’s had plenty of chances, but its season might come down to this. Might.
  • POMPERAUG (1-4) at NEW MILFORD (2-3), 7 pm — Hey hey. Pomperaug’s come to life. Good for them.
  • STRATFORD (2-3) at MASUK (3-2), 7 pm — These teams sure do love to live on the edge, man. As Devils can attest, the fall hurts.

OTHERS

  • FORAN (5-0) at PLAINVILLE (0-5), 6:30 pm — When does the Battle of Milford Thanksgiving presale begin?
  • KILLINGLY (4-1) at BRANFORD (2-3), 7 pm — Branford was so close in last year’s M playoffs. Both teams now limping into the rematch.

Saturday, Oct. 22

CCC

  • EAST CATHOLIC (4-1) at RHAM (4-1), 11 a.m. — If you were looking for a good, Saturday Showdown with playoff implications, look no further.

CTC

  • NORTHWEST UNITED (4-0) at WILCOX/KAYNOR (3-2), 6 pm — We’ll catch back up with NWU in a few weeks.

ECC

  • EAST LYME (2-3) at BACON ACADEMY (0-5), Noon — Don’t look too much Sympathy from Aidan Patterson and the Vikes.

FCIAC

  • STAPLES (4-1) at STAMFORD (2-3), 1 pm — How is Staples not in the Top 10, GTCT voters? This is a recording.
  • RIDGEFIELD (3-2) at ST. JOSEPH (4-1), 1:30 p.m. — Always a great game, and well within QB Keller and the Tigers’ reach. Yet, Ridgefield hasn’t won since 2005 (0-7).

NVL

CROSBY (3-2) at GNH (3-2), 1 pm — This game has *considerable* playoff implications in LL and SS. Yes, we’re serious.

PEQUOT

  • MORGAN (1-4) at COGINCHAUG CO-OP (1-4), 1 pm — Coginchaug just glad Morgan doesn’t have Drew Nye slinging TDs anymore.
  • CROMWELL/PORTLAND (5-0) at OSW (0-5), 6 pm — It’s super weird to see OSW playing night games. The times, they are a-changin’.
  • SMSA CO-OP (5-0) at CREC Co-Op (2-3), 11 am — We have a long way to go, but… SMSA’s Hernandez has pretty solid PoY credentials. Just throwing that out there.


Written By

Sean Patrick Bowley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button