Your Guide to Week 7’s Connecticut High School Football Games

Sean Patrick Bowley

OK, OK, it’s long past time to put away your ‘Midseason Report’ and ‘Bye Week’ decorations. Time to get back to work, fellas. There’s a FULL compliment of high school football games to play and a second half of the season to complete.

It’s Week 7 everybody. Midterms are over, the grades have been posted. You know what you need to pass this course before winter break. So let’s get cracking.

(Mixing our metaphors again, are we? Guilty as charged.)

Anyway, welcome back to Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles! Everything you need to know about this week’s games boiled down to just a line or two.

There will be plenty of Mentions of playoff scenarios here and, while it remains way too early to discuss intelligently (imagine that), trust us when we say many of you are in great shape. Half of the CIAC’s six playoff divisions — specifically Class LL, Class L and Class M — are fast becoming mere 10-or-11 team Races for the eight playoff spots available, a glorified seedings race. Just as we feared.

See for yourself. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S