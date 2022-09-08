Your go-to guide for all the fun

If you’re looking to pack a lot of fun into a single trip to Doylestown, this weekend features the Doylestown Arts Festival and Bucks County Classic.

The Doylestown Arts Festival, now in its 31st yearSt year, takes place Saturday and Sunday in the heart of downtown Doylestown Borough, showcasing talented local artists and musicians, while uplifting the town’s vibrant business and cultural district. It is free to attend from 10 am to 5 pm

“Our artists, our Musicians and our local community still need our support and coming to this is a great way to get out, show our support and enjoy a really fun time in the community,” said Paul Boger, director of Doylestown Arts Festival.

Come out Sunday to enjoy both the arts festival and watch as some of the best cyclists from around the world compete in the Bucks County Classic. Five events take place throughout the day, as the Endurance and technical skills of competitive cyclists are tested along a challenging 1.4-mile course, featuring eight turns and 90 feet of climbing per lap.

Bucks County Classic is free to attend and starts at 9 am A full schedule of the Races can be found at buckscountyclassic.com.

With all there is to see and do, we’ve put together some useful tips to help you make the most of your visit.

Parking in Doylestown

Don’t let the stress of parking spoil the day. Between blocked off Streets and a large turnout of crowds, here’s the lowdown on parking.

Walk or Bike. If you happen to live in town, consider walking or biking. Many of the residential streets in Doylestown are tree-lined and quiet, making for a peaceful walk or bike in and out with your family or friends.

Parking Garages The two Bucks County parking garages — one on Union Street and the other on East Court Street — are your best bet with their Ample parking spaces and ease of getting in and out. On Saturday, you will have to pay to park, but it is free on Sunday.

High School Parking Lot There is plenty of free parking available at Central Bucks West High School, located just three blocks away from the festival.

There is plenty of free parking available at Central Bucks West High School, located just three blocks away from the festival. Shuttle Service The Doylestown Dart will be providing free shuttle services to and from select parking lots from 9:45 am to 5:45 pm each day. This is a convenient option for those who want to quickly park and avoid having a long walk into town. Shuttle service is available to and from the Union Street Garage, Central Bucks West High School, and the two additional locations: The Mercantile on North Main Street and Fanny Chapman at East State Street and Boro Hill Mill Road.

The Doylestown Dart will be providing free shuttle services to and from select parking lots from 9:45 am to 5:45 pm each day. This is a convenient option for those who want to quickly park and avoid having a long walk into town. Shuttle service is available to and from the Union Street Garage, Central Bucks West High School, and the two additional locations: The Mercantile on North Main Street and Fanny Chapman at East State Street and Boro Hill Mill Road. Wells Fargo Bank (Sunday only) Parking here is free on Sundays, but it fills up quickly on a typical weekend — so unless you're planning to arrive extra early, this may not be your best bet.

Accessible Parking Each of the lots listed above has Handicap parking spaces and the Doylestown Dart shuttle is Handicap accessible.

Each of the lots listed above has Handicap parking spaces and the Doylestown Dart shuttle is Handicap accessible. Street Parking There is street parking outside the festival and bike race perimeters, but they tend to fill up quickly. Be sure to note any parking restrictions, meters and time limits to avoid being towed or ticketed.

Best times to avoid the crowds in Doylestown

Let’s face it, the arts festival and bike race attract between 20,000 to 30,000 each year, making it the most attended event in Doylestown, so crowds are inevitable. However, if you’re looking to make the most of your time without wading through a sea of ​​people, here’s some advice:

Go in the morning. Plan to attend when the festival first opens from 10am-noon. It will get busier with every passing minute though, so it’s a good idea to look over the map, decide which section has the most of what you’re hoping to enjoy and start there.

Plan to attend when the festival first opens from 10am-noon. It will get busier with every passing minute though, so it's a good idea to look over the map, decide which section has the most of what you're hoping to enjoy and start there. Weather is another factor. Both events take place rain or shine, but checking the weather forecast could help you predict which day will be busier. A day with intermittent rain might clear out the crowds just enough for you to enjoy Shorter food lines, more in-depth conversations with a favorite artist and a better view of the race.

A beginner’s guide to enjoying Bucks County Classic bike Races

The Bucks County Classic can be thrilling to watch, even for those who don’t consider themselves into the sport.

All it takes is a field of cyclists whooshing past to draw you into the excitement. After all, it isn’t every day you get a free front-row seat to watch professional athletes from across the country and around the world compete in your very own neighborhood.

So, if this is your first time watching the race, here are a few quick tips:

Let’s start with safety. Professional cyclists can reach speeds up to 30 mph along certain sections of the race and it is extremely dangerous to get in their way. Be sure to stay off the course and always pay close attention to your surroundings. Crossing the course is allowed with the help of course marshals who will let you know when it is safe to cross and use whistles to warn when cyclists are coming.

Best spots to view the Races There are several great spots to watch the Races from depending on the type of action you hope to catch.

The start and finish area located on East Court Street between Pine Street and Printer’s Alley, is a great spot to catch the winners crossing the finish line and hear the play-by-play provided by the race announcers.

The start and finish area located on East Court Street between Pine Street and Printer's Alley, is a great spot to catch the winners crossing the finish line and hear the play-by-play provided by the race announcers. A view from the corner of Pine Street and East Oakland Avenue will help you appreciate the difficulty of the course, as you watch the cyclists speed downhill before curving around a 90-degree turn.

East Court Street between Clinton and Main streets, is another great stretch where cyclists often jostle for position on a subtle uphill climb.

between Clinton and Main streets, is another great stretch where cyclists often jostle for position on a subtle uphill climb. And for those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at racing, park yourself near the Neutral Support tent, at the corner of South Clinton Street and West Oakland Avenuewhere Racers who Encounter mechanical issues mid-race will take their bikes to be repaired.

Cyclists you’ll want to watch closely With more than 200 cyclists in five different races, it can be hard to keep track of it all. But a great way to get into the action is to pick a local rider to cheer on. Here are a few you might want to follow:

Alden Weinhold in the Thompson Pro Men’s Race. This 17-year-old cyclist and Central Bucks West junior became a local Hero last year when he placed third in the Amateur Men’s Race, making him the first Doylestown Resident to make it onto the podium at the Bucks County Classic. This year, he qualified for Category 2 and will join the men’s pro race.

Alden Weinhold in the Thompson Pro Men's Race. This 17-year-old cyclist and Central Bucks West junior became a local Hero last year when he placed third in the Amateur Men's Race, making him the first Doylestown Resident to make it onto the podium at the Bucks County Classic. This year, he qualified for Category 2 and will join the men's pro race. Jessica Chong and Bethany Matsick in the Doylestown Health Pro Women's Race. From Allentown, Chong is known for having a good eye for reading a race and considered a force to be wrecked with. Just two years into the racing scene, Matsick, from Warrington, is making her Bucks County Classic debut.

From Allentown, Chong is known for having a good eye for reading a race and considered a force to be wrecked with. Just two years into the racing scene, Matsick, from Warrington, is making her Bucks County Classic debut. Rena Frascella in the Amateur Women’s Race. A local rider from Lansdale, Frascella makes her return to riding after recovering from a severe injury sustained while riding last February. She’s also been a force in helping more female riders get into cycling, whether for hobby or sport.

Get your fill with plenty of great food and drinks

When it comes to food options, downtown Doylestown is never in short supply. From espresso crunch ice cream atop a Liege Waffle at Nina’s Waffles to the Chesapeake cheddar crab grilled cheese and tomato soup at Pennsylvania Soup & Seafood House — there is something for every appetite.

In addition, the festival will have a small food court with local vendors and a seating area set up on Hamilton Street, between East State Street and Oakland Avenue.

“We’re still very focused on the fact that restaurants are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic,” Boger said. “So, we’ve set up a limited food court with three vendors that offer something different the restaurants may not have.”

You can’t go wrong with all there is to choose from, between the food court and local restaurants, but here are a few customer favorites:

Bonjour Creperie (Food Court): The Orlando, a savory crepe made with chicken, cheese, spinach, Chipotle sour cream and avocado; or the Bella, a sweet crepe stuffed with fresh strawberries, banana and Nutella.

Bonjour Creperie (Food Court): The Orlando, a savory crepe made with chicken, cheese, spinach, Chipotle sour cream and avocado; or the Bella, a sweet crepe stuffed with fresh strawberries, banana and Nutella. Hops/Scotch 22 (Doylestown Marketplace): The Basil Gimlet, a gin-based cocktail with lime, simple syrup and muddled basil; or the Thirsty Watermelon, a summer cocktail, made with watermelon-infused vodka, Tulsi basil syrup and lemon juice.

Casa Toro Mexican Grill (Food Court): Taco al Pastor, made with pork slow-cooked with chorizo ​​and pineapple juice and topped with pineapple slices.

Native Café (South Main Street): Jay's Breakfast Sando, a sandwich made with Thai-style eggs, a homemade pork sausage patty, hot honey and cilantro served on a potato roll.

Jay’s Breakfast Sando, a sandwich made with Thai-style eggs, a homemade pork sausage patty, hot honey and cilantro served on a potato roll. Cross Culture (West State Street): Navaratan Korma, made with nine vegetables simmered in a Coconut spice-laced cream sauce and served over rice; Mango Lassi, a creamy drink made with homemade yogurt.

Doylestown Arts Festival

When: 10 am to 5 pm on Sept. 10 and 11, 2022.

Where: State Street between Pine and Clinton Streets, Oakland Avenue between Main and Clinton Streets, Main Street between Court Street and Oakland Avenue, and Hamilton Street between State Street and Oakland Avenue.

Cost: Free

More Info:dtownartsfestival.com

Bucks County Classic

When: Races start at 9 am on Sept. 11 and continue throughout the day

Where: The Races start and finish on East Court Street between Main and Pine Streets.

Cost: Free

More Info:buckscountyclassic.com