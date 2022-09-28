Your fall arts and entertainment guide for New York City 2022

Fall is finally here and New York City is bustling with art exhibitions, performances and more to enjoy. Here’s a look at some of the things you can expect to see in the arts scene this autumn.

Art Galleries & Exhibitions

From now through Oct. 5, you can see 40 life-size Jaguar sculptures taking over New York City landmarks as a part of the Jaguar Parade NYC 2022. Uniquely decorated Jaguar sculptures designed by global artists can be found at places such as Tavern on the Green, United Nations Headquarters, World Trade Center, 9/11 Memorial, Central Park Zoo, The High Line, JFK Airport, La Guardia Airport and more to raise funds and awareness about the urgent need to conserve these animals and their habitats.

Echoing the success of the Van Gogh Immersive Experience, a new Immersive exhibition celebrating French artist Claude Monet will make its debut this coming November. Called “Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience,” visitors will be able to explore the most famous works of Monet. The show starts on Nov. 1 at the Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street and runs until Jan. 8. Tickets are on sale now.

From now through Nov. 12, local artist Ben Ernest Campbell is hosting a show at Shag, 108 Roebling Street in Brooklyn. In the show, called “New Marks of Devotion,” Campbell’s paintings invoke feelings of longing, joy, supplication and discipline while highlighting a period of isolation in Campbell’s life that evolved into lush connections. Shag is open from 12 to 8 pm Mondays-Saturdays and 12 to 7 pm on Sundays. You can follow Campbell on Instagram @mystic_eyebrow.

Local artist Olya Dubatova is hosting a new Solo show from Nov. 16 through Dec. 10 at The Empty Circle, 499 3rd Ave, Brooklyn. Dubatova’s unique works incorporate paint that she made herself to create art that language, technology, time, place, gender and so much more. The work was created over the past three years while in an art Residency in Georgia, South Caucasus and Italy, which was most focused on Exploring materials like natural Pigments and resins from Armenia and Italy. You can follow Dubatova on Instagram @oyla_dubatova.

Cavalier Galleries is hosting two shows that you won’t want to miss. Through December 2022, you can swing by Pershing Square Plaza West located on the west side of Park Avenue between East 41st and East 42nd Streets in Midtown, to see Bjørn Okholm Skaarup’s iconic Bronze sculpture “Hippo Ballerina.” Cavalier Galleries will also host artist William Nelson’s new show “PRETTY, Delightful, Desirable, DANGEROUS.” The show, which features works with iconic New York City locations to recreate the synopsis of notable movies, will open on Sept. 29 and run through Oct. 29. Cavalier Galleries is located at 3 West 57th Street, 4th Floor.

The new art exhibition “MY PEOPLE” celebrates the limitlessness of the Black network through a variety of works. The exhibition, curated by Phillip Collins, showcases new artwork from five artists spanning a range of communities and mediums. MY PEOPLE will be on display through Nov. 5 at the NYC Culture Club, located at 185 Greenwich Street (World Trade Center, Oculus, C1 Level, South Concourse) and is open from 12 to 7 pm Wednesdays through Sundays.

The New York City Fire Museum is hosting “Firehouse: The Photography of Jill Freedman.” The show will feature Photographs of New York City firefighters on the job in the 70s and Capture the danger, tragedy, heroism, and camaraderie that come with being a fireman. The exhibit will be open to the public on Oct. 12, 2022 and will be on display until April 2, 2023.

Poster House is hosting two can’t-miss shows this fall. The first, “Masked Vigilantes on Silent Motorbikes,” showcases multiple artists and explores how posters became symbols of capitalism, beauty standards, and public dialogue, leading to artists criticizing their own work. The second, “Air-India’s Maharaja: Advertising Gone Rogue,” re-visits the Golden Age of Indian travel advertising through the figure of the Maharajah. Both are on display through Feb. 12, 2023. Poster House is located at 119 W. 23rd Street.

Performing Arts & Screenings

The New York Pops is kicking off its 40th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall! The new program “The Music of Star Wars,” will include music from the nine “Star Wars” movies as well as Films from the “Star Wars” cinematic universe. For more information on The New York Pops performance schedule, visit newyorkpops.org.

Film buffs can gather this fall at Film at Lincoln Center for the 60th annual New York Film Festival. From Sept. 30-Oct. 16, lovers of all things film can check out the extensive lineup of films, shorts and more at Lincoln Center. For more information, visit filmlinc.org.

Got shivers going down your spine this spooky season? The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival is back this year with a huge lineup of thrilling flicks that will definitely keep you up at night. The festival takes place from Oct. 13-20 and you can either pick up ticket packages for multiple shows or buy individual tickets for what you want to see. For more information, visit brooklynhorrorfest.com.

Attractions & Events

For Halloween fans, the beloved Boo at the Zoo is returning to the Bronx Zoo this October. The popular attraction will be open during normal zoo hours every Saturday and Sunday from Oct.1-30, including the holiday on Oct. 10, with all sorts of activities for zoo-goers of all ages, including professional pumpkin carving demonstrations and displays; magic and mind reading shows; trick or treating on the Candy Trail and more! For older visitors, the zoo is hosting a new after-hours experience called “Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching.”

If you’re looking for family fun, look no further than PaleyWKND. The Paley Center Museum is taking over the block Oct. 1-2 with all sorts of activities, meet and greets, Demos and so much more for all to enjoy. And did we mention it’s free to the public?

For all things pop culture and nerdy (in the best way possible), New York Comic Con is making its return to the Javits Center from Oct. 6-9. Whether you like to fully cosplay your favorite character or just like to browse around the various booths, New York Comic Con has something for every self-proclaimed nerd and geek. Tickets will sell out, so be sure to secure your place!

For those who are looking to get a head start on winter, the Winter Lantern Festival is making its return to New York City. The festival will illuminate two different places this year, starting at SIUH Community Park on Staten Island from Oct. 21, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023, and then heading to Queens County Farm from Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at winterlanternfestival.com.