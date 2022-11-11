Your desk is Killing your golf game: Two exercises to reverse the effects of prolonged sitting | Instruction

Fleischer’s “Reverse Lunge with Band Pull Aparts” can help increase your range of rotation and strengthen key muscles in your upper back.

Hold a band in both hands, about shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight out, and from an athletic stance, step your right foot back into a lunge. Anchor your right hand out front and pull the band apart with your left hand, rotating towards your front leg.

Allow your gaze to follow your arm as it rotates, Fleischer says this will increase your range of motion. Return your left hand to the starting position. With your right leg still behind you, repeat the band pull Apart to the opposite side, using your left hand as an Anchor as you swivel over your back leg. As your upper body rotates, Fleischer says to keep your lower body as stable as possible. Complete six to eight on each side.