Youngstown State-Oakland Men’s Basketball Game Selected for ESPN2 Broadcast

Indianapolis, Ind. — The Youngstown State-Oakland game schedule for Jan. 27 has been selected to be televised on ESPN2, the Horizon League office was informed by ESPN this week. Game time is scheduled for 9 pm Eastern at the Beeghly Center. The game will also be broadcast on 570 WKBN.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the YSU ticket office at (330) 941-1YSU (1978) or online at YSUSports.com.

The Penguins, who are currently tied for first place in the Horizon League standings, are 14-5 overall and 6-2 in league play, and are coming off an impressive 85-69 win over the Golden Grizzlies on Jan. 14.

This is the first time the Penguins have played a national ESPN game at Beeghly Center since hosting Milwaukee on ESPNU, Jan. 22, 2010, in front of a crowd of 6,087. The Penguins also hosted and defeated Cleveland State, 64-60, in front of 6,249 on ESPNU on Jan. 23, 2009.

The Penguins last appeared on ESPN2 during conference play in 2020-21 when they defeated Northern Kentucky, 70-60, in Highland Heights, Ky., on Dec. 20, 2020, and Wright State, 74-72, in Dayton, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 2021.

Youngstown State has one of the top offenses in the country ranking among the top 11 nationally in five different categories. The Penguins ranked second with a 40.7 3-point percentage, fifth with 84.9 points per game, sixth with a 50.3 field-goal percentage and 57.6 effective field-goal percentage, and 11th with a 78.5 free-throw percentage.

The Penguins have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. Over the last eight contests, the Penguins are averaging 83.6 points per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from 3-point range, and 80.7 percent from the free-throw line. Brandon Rush is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor, 49.1 percent from 3-point range, and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 16.6 points and 6.1 assists per game while Malek Green is averaging 14.4 points per game and shooting 59.5 percent from the floor.

Youngstown State visits Green Bay, Thursday, Jan. 19. Tipoff is set for 8 pm Eastern in Green Bay, Wis.