Youngstown arts group to present ‘Rent’ | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN — Several Youngstown arts organizations will collaborate on a production of the musical “Rent” next spring at Powers Auditorium.

The Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson will be directed by Matthew Mazuroski, associate Professor of acting and directing at Youngstown State University and is being presented by Opera Western Reserve, the Henry H. Stambaugh Association, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Youngstown Playhouse.

According to Mazuroski, “We are in the process of finalizing the creative and design team to bring this brash, brilliant and much-loved Musicals to life.”

The Collaboration follows the Playhouse’s production of “The Color Purple” at Powers in 2021, and Matt Pagac, chief executive and operating Officer of the Stambaugh Association, said they hope to make these Collaborative Productions an annual tradition.

Auditions will be scheduled in early January.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 pm April 27 to 29 and 2:30 pm April 30 at Powers, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Tickets range from $17 to $35 and are available now at the DeYor box office, online at experienceyourarts.org and by calling 330-259-9651.

Discounts are available for Youngstown Playhouse 2022-23 Flex Pass subscribers, Youngstown Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season subscribers and ticket purchasers of Opera Western Reserve’s production of “La Boheme” on Friday at Stambaugh Auditorium.