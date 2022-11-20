Younghoe Koo field goal seals Falcons’ 27-24 win over the Bears

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) survived a thriller against the Chicago Bears (3-8) in Week 11. Atlanta took the lead with under two minutes remaining following Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal, and the defense did the rest.

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter to seal Sunday’s 27-24 win. Here are five takeaways from Atlanta’s fifth win of the season.

Patterson fumbles, recovers, sets NFL record

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Patterson had an uncharacteristic fumble in the third quarter, but he bounced back in a big way. Just a few plays after his fumble, Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown to keep the Falcons in the game. It was his NFL-record ninth kick returned for a touchdown. Watch Patterson’s game-changing play below.

Return of the sack

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta’s front seven played their best game since Week 1, sacking QB Justin Fields four times on Sunday. Lorenzo Carter, Grady Jarrett, Arnold Ebiketie and Abdullah Anderson each recorded a sack in Week 11. By the end of the game, Fields was so banged up from the beating that he didn’t look like the same player. Check out Ebiketie’s second-half sack below.

Marcus Mariota was solid

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Following his worst game of the season in Week 11, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota bounced back with a strong performance in Week 12. Mariota led the team down the field for an opening-drive touchdown, and later gave Atlanta a 24-17 lead with his second touchdown in the third quarter. Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, while adding 25 yards and a rushing touchdown. For now, the talk of Desmond Ridder will quiet down as the team is right back in the NFC South race.

Kyle Pitts goes down

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts was having one of his better games this season before he went down in the third quarter with a knee injury. Pitts appeared to have suffered a concussion at first, but the team said it was his knee. They did not return to the game. Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham also suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the second half. Pitts finished Week 11 with three catches for 43 yards.

What’s next for Atlanta?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 12, the Falcons travel to Washington to take on the 6-5 Commanders. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has the team playing good football. It will be Atlanta’s last game before the team’s Week 13 bye. It’s a touch matchup, but a winnable one if the Falcons play their best football.

