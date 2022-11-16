Youngest and oldest coaches in NBA: Full list of all 30 coaches by age, from Joe Mazzulla, Will Hardy to Gregg Popovich

There has been a changing of the guard in the NBA coaching ranks.

Nearly half of the league’s head coaches were hired by their current teams over the course of the last five seasons. That shift has brought down the average age of an NBA head coach, as there are now more coaches under the age of 45 (seven) than over 60 (six).

Of course, there are a few Veterans still going strong with their franchises, including the winningest Coach in league history. (Spoiler alert: It’s Gregg Popovich.)

Let’s take a look at the NBA coaching landscape and break down the age gaps.

Who is the youngest Coach in the NBA?

Jazz Coach Will Hardy and Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla are the youngest coaches in the league. They are both 34 years old and accepted their new roles during the 2022 offseason.

Utah hired Hardy, a former Boston assistant, to replace Quin Snyder. The Celtics named Mazzulla the team’s interim head coach after they suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season.

Who is the oldest coach in the NBA?

Popovich is by far the oldest and most successful current coach. The Spurs Legend is 73 years old, and he has the most regular season wins in league history. He has led the franchise to all five of its NBA championships.

NBA Coach ages, from Will Hardy to Gregg Popovich

Before Hardy and Mazzulla earned their new titles, Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault was the youngest Coach in the league at 37 years old. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins, 38, is the only other NBA Coach under the age of 40.

Pistons Coach Dwane Casey is the second-oldest Coach in the league at 65 years old. Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau, 64, will join Casey and Popovich in the 65-and-older club later this season.

(Current as of Nov. 16)