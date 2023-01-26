YoungArts Announces Nominees for 2023 US Presidential Scholars in the Arts

YoungArts announced the 60 high school senior Nominees for the 2023 US Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

This year, over 700 YoungArts award winners were chosen for the initial round. After further review, 128 Finalists were invited to National YoungArts Week, where they participated in Intensive classes and workshops with professionals in their field. At the end of the week, their work was shared through performances, readings, exhibitions, and screenings that were open to the public. Following a review of the students who reached the finalist level, 6o were chosen to be Nominated for the 2023 US Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

Of the 60 finalists, the voice category participants include Mariae Broome, Dalila Lugo, Fiorela Miria, Sophia Paffenback, Ava Preston, Sophia Rabin, Sunidhi Srinivas, and Ella Vaughn.

Completed applications will be reviewed by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission will select 20 students to be recognized as US Presidential Scholars in the Arts for their “academic and artistic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, community service and Outreach initiatives, and overall creativity.”

The awardees will join a group of YoungArts and US Presidential Scholars in the Arts alumni including Tony Award-nominated performer and choreographer Desmond Richardson, Los Angeles Music Center President Rachel S. Moore, novelist and National Book Award Finalist Allegra Goodman, Grammy Award-nominated violinist Jennifer Koh, BRAVO’s “Work of Art” Winner Abdi Farah, OBIE Award-winning actress Donna Lynne Champlin, Tony Award-nominated choreographer and Educator Camille A. Brown, and RCA Record award-winning singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-nominated artist Chris Young.

The US Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 under President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize and honor the nation’s top graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to students involved in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to those who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.