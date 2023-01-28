Young USA protege Kevin Paredes, 19, scores his first goal in the German Bundesliga

Kevin Paredes underlined his growing potential by scoring his first goal in the German Budesliga for Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The left-back met a clearance from a corner with a low left-footed Strike that went through a crowded penalty area and into the far corner in what was a fine finish.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, his 90th minute effort was in vain as his team went down to a narrow 2-1 defeat by Werder Bremen.

Kevin Paredes scored his first goal for Wolfsburg in the 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen

Wolfsburg is seventh in the standings in Germany, while Bremen is now 10th after its win.

Paredes has yet to play for the United States senior side but could establish himself as a competitor for Antonee Robinson in the left-back role.

Like Robinson, who plays at English Premier League side Fulham, teenager Paredes has shown attacking Flair as a fullback.

He joined Wolfsburg from DC United back in January 2022 in a deal worth $7.35 million, making his debut in Germany in April last year.

This season, Paredes has made 11 appearances to date for the German team in the Bundesliga.

Paredes joined German side Wolfsburg last season in a $7.3 million move from DC United

The 19-year-old is highly regarded in US soccer but has not yet played for the senior team

He has yet to play for the United States senior team but is widely regarded as a future first-team player. He has, however, played four times for the United States Under 20 team.

Last week, Paredes provided his first assist for his new team, setting up Ridle Baku in the 80th minute of Wolfsburg’s 6-0 win.

Wolfsburg is next in action on Tuesday against Union Berlin in the German Cup while the United States plays Colombia in a friendly on Saturday night in California.