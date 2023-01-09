Young UGA football fan who battle leukemia going to Championship game

Young UGA football fan who battle leukemia going to Championship game

Georgia tight ends Ryland Goede and Drew Sheehan will have a friend in the crowd Monday night to support them and the Bulldogs.

Kyler Pike, an 8-year-old from Kathleen, about 30 minutes south of Macon, and his mother were invited to the national Championship game by Team IMPACT, a multiyear program that signs children facing serious illnesses and Disabilities onto college Athletic teams across the country.

He traveled to Los Angeles on Friday with his mother, Ashley, and grandfather, Marcus Folsom.

“For us, it’s just really making memories,” Ashley said from their hotel room in Los Angeles. “A lot of the things that we’ve gone through with Kyler have been very difficult. One of the things we learned going through his journey was really making memories. To be able to travel out here and do something that he loves to do is a memory that we’ll cherish for the rest of his life.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button