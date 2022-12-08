Young Rockets ready to take off

The Houston Rockets may not be bound for the Playoffs in the Western Conference this season, but Monday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers accentuated the team’s intriguing young players and how better days aren’t so far away.

Guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined for 51 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Sure, they missed some aggressive shots they shouldn’t have attempted, and they can be turnover machines, but they’re young. They’re fun to watch and, much of the time, worth relying on for Fantasy basketball.

No Rockets currently appear among the top 50 options on the Player Rater, and only Porter slips in among the first 50 for points league scoring, but there is an easy case to make that Porter, Green and breakout C Alperen Sengun are worthy top-50 options for Fantasy basketball Managers drafting new teams today from this point forward.

Porter is the best Fantasy option of the trio, although it’s interesting that he didn’t enter the league as a likely point guard. Cleveland made him a late first-round pick in 2019, but tired of him quickly, moving him to the Rockets. Few took Porter seriously until he dropped 50 points and 11 assists on the Bucks in the final days of his second season, and expectations were great for 2021-22.

Porter was fine last season, but not a star. He’s better now, with more efficiency and a more aggressive approach on offense and defense, but this may be the best he can offer statistically. For this season, it’s enough.

Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, remains a rather Reckless driver and shooter who seems disinterested in doing anything else — rebounding, passing, Defending — but he’s only 20. Porter is 22, but it’s clear Green can still get considerably better.

Green can average 25-plus PPG — and easily– when he matures. He gives off a Donovan Mitchell vibe for fantasy. Mitchell is more scorer than playmaker, too, and he keeps improving his outside game. Green is taller and, one of these seasons, will really blossom. They saw enough shots against Philadelphia to score 27 points, but they also committed seven turnovers.

Sengun was a popular breakout pick for this season once the Rockets dumped Christian Wood on Dallas, and the Turkish big man is going to continue making strides as well. The main reason he’s not scoring more is because Green and Porter take 37% of the team’s field goals, and Sengun doesn’t get to the line much.

Sengun remains a bit raw and inconsistent at both court ends. They fouled out Monday, which is no surprise dealing with Joel Embiid, but also looked clunky trying to get shots off in the lane, and in Defending them. He had a 19-rebound game against the Thunder two weeks ago, but his performance varies quite a bit from night to night. He should be providing 18 PPG, 12 RPG and 2 BPG. He’s not there yet.

Still, the Rockets player to get most excited about for future seasons is probably none of the above. Yeah, Green and Sengun have another statistical gear in them, but just wait until PF Jabari Smith Jr. figures things out and the team features him offensively.

The No. 3 pick in this past summer’s draft, Smith looks a bit lost on the court at times, and he Rushes the few shots he gets, perhaps for fear he may not get the ball again for a while. The upside is so tantalizing, however. He scored 16 points and added 11 boards against the 76ers, his fourth double-double of the season. The Auburn product is just 19.

His shooting and decision-making need work, but good things are coming, although perhaps not this season. He has the instincts to score, board, defend, everything. Green will look like the signature Rocket next year, but Smith’s overall upside is greater. If you can still get Smith in a keeper/dynasty format, I’d go for it.

Enjoy watching the Rockets, as they can score, but they also lead the NBA in turnovers by quite a bit. Green may become a top-40 pick in Fantasy drafts next season. Sengun may be the better bargain 40 Picks after that. Porter is not a traditional point guard with point guard skills. They can fake it and average 7 APG, but I bet the Rockets look for a better, actual veteran facilitator within two seasons. Smith may not be a top-100 pick next year, but letting him fall would be a mistake.

The future is bright. Next season should be a blast.

Other random thoughts

–Meanwhile in Philadelphia, still sputtering along at the .500 level with no real excuses (everyone deals with injuries), James Harden returned from missing a month with a foot injury and missed 15 of 19 shots, including all eight of his two- point attempts. OK, he was rusty, but he’s no longer a good shooter. He’ll end up the No. 3 scorers on this team behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Harden may lead the league in APG, though. Four 76ers are rostered in at least 88% of ESPN leagues, then No. 5 Montrezl Harrell (it should be De’Anthony Melton!) is at 28.3%. Consider moving SF/PF Tobias Harris in trade before Maxey Returns and his lofty usage from the past month evaporates. They won’t get enough shots.

–I admit I don’t quite know what to make of Los Angeles Lakers PG Dennis Schroder. He’s been an underrated Fantasy option for six years, and he can matter playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Schroder averaged 15.4 PPG and 5.8 APG with them in 2020-21, the season after they won the championship. For example, Schroder scored 16 points in 27 minutes in Tuesday’s loss at Cleveland, but curiously with nary an assist. It’s such a haphazard offense there. If recent history is a guide and just like Wednesday night, James and Davis have a lot of missed games in their future, and Schroder could thrive.

–I stashed Cavaliers PG Ricky Rubio in a deep league just in case he ends up mattering in Fantasy come February or March. Rubio Tore his ACL last December and really should be close to a return, but now the Cavs boast Mitchell. Would Rubio have a role? Well, doesn’t he always find a way to get his assists and steals? Yes, he does.

–Dallas Mavericks SG/SF Tim Hardaway Jr. can be infuriating for Fantasy managers. He’s a streaky shooter for sure, and when he isn’t hitting shots, he isn’t helping a Fantasy team with his 2.6 RPG and 2 APG. Now a starter, Hardaway has scored at least 20 points in four of five games, while hitting five or more 3-pointers in five consecutive contests. As a starter he’s at 21.3 PPG and 49% FG. As a reserve, we all moved on. Better hope he keeps starting.

–Perhaps I’m alone on this, but one of the highlights of Pistons games for me is when reserve SG Alec Burks enters the game. Remember old Pistons guard Vinnie Johnson, the Microwave? Well, my grandparents report he would come off the bench in the 1980s and just shoot and score, no hesitation. Points per minute is a unique category in one of my deep leagues, and Burks has value. They scored 18 points in 22 minutes on Tuesday. He’s averaging 14.2 PPG in 20.5 MPG. There’s no conscience here. Shoot, shoot and shoot some more. Gotta respect it.

–At the same time, Portland Trail Blazers SG/SF Josh Hart, who I’ve raved about for two-plus months, does major damage to Fantasy teams needing actual scoring without the big minutes. I got laughed at trying to trade Hart in a league recently, but I wasn’t sure why. Hart is a really good player, averaging 8.5 RPG, 4.2 APG and 1.5 SPG. The rebounds and assists are so valuable, and he has a steal in all but three games this season. There are no swingmen like him and no, the return of Damian Lillard shouldn’t hurt his production or minutes. Does Hart score a lot? Quick. He is averaging more Fantasy points per game than Hollow scorers Keldon Johnson, Klay Thompson and RJ Barrett, though.