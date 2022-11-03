Young Pasadena artist talks joining ‘Futurama’ reboot team | Arts & Events

Andrea Sutjipta only graduated from university at the end of last year, and she has already garnered significant experience as an artist.

The Pasadena-based visual development artist and Illustrator joined the Rough Draft Studios team as a color designer for the much-anticipated return of the TV show “Futurama,” while also recently contributing her talents to her first book collaboration.

Sutjipta’s Ventures come less than a year after receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Illustration-Entertainment with an emphasis in background and prop design from ArtCenter College of Design in December 2021.

“It’s a privilege to be able to do all of these things because I know it’s really hard to break into the animation industry,” she said. “For me, I think I’m very fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to work for such a big name show, ‘Futurama,’ and within six months of graduating from university.”

In June, Sutjipta was brought into Rough Draft Studios’ color department to complete the coloring for 10 episodes of the show’s eighth season. The team is aiming to wrap up their portion of the project by the end of 2022.

Sutjipta is excited for the opportunity to bring “Futurama” to life, enjoying seeing the new storylines and working alongside both newcomers and seasoned professionals in the industry.

“It’s a good combination of the people who worked on the original show, and then newer people coming in,” she said. “So it’s just such an experience watching how people from different departments work together and complete this whole series that has been going on for many, many years.”

“Futurama,” which first debuted in 1999, will reboot on Hulu in 2023, a decade after the series finale aired on Comedy Central. The new season will feature the show’s familiar characters and settings through a modern lens.

“They’ve always tried to incorporate a lot of pop culture, current events,” Sutjipta said. “Without giving any spoilers, I can say that it is very relatable to both the millennials, like the original viewers from the original show, and Gen Z right now. So I think it’s a really good mixture of both Millennial humor and Gen Z humor.”

Sutjipta, a Gen Z “Zoomer” herself, has been watching “Futurama” since she was around middle school-age. Accordingly, her experience on the show’s reboot team has brought waves of nostalgia of earlier times in her life.

“I’m just really grateful that I get to be a part of it,” she said.

In addition to her role as a “Futurama” artist, Sutjipta lent her artistic abilities to the creation of the children’s novel “The Peonies: Summer in the City.” The book was released over the summer and follows two middle school friends, three dogs and their adventures in New York City before one of the girls moves to California.

Written by Jennie Willink and Alix Sloan, it marks Sutjipta’s first illustrative book collaboration.

The opportunity arose thanks to one of Sutjipta’s Professors at ArtCenter, who reached out to the artist upon recommending her to one of the authors, who was searching for an illustrator.

“I agreed immediately because I would love to work on a book cover, because I’d never worked on a book cover before. So that was really exciting,” she said. “We started working and I not only designed an illustrated book cover, I also did the back cover and the interior illustrations.”

Mid-October, Sutjipta had the opportunity to host a book promotion event alongside the authors at Hey There Projects art gallery in Joshua Tree. They held a book reading and art exhibition, allowing Sutjipta to showcase some of her work and provide merchandise for guests.

“It was a great event and it was really nice, we all had a lot of fun,” she said.

Although she is fully focused on her current work with “Futurama,” Sutjipta already has another possible children’s book project lined up when the show is completed at the end of the year.

Long-term, she hopes to continue working in the animation industry as a freelance Illustrator with her own shop on the side selling prints and merchandise.

For more information about Sutjipta or to commission a piece of digital art, visit her Instagram or her website at andreasutjipta.com.