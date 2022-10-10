Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

Credit: Fadeaway World

It is every kid’s dream to check in and take the court with their favorite NBA athletes. While that scenario is usually left to the imagination, one young Pacers fan became the exception this weekend, crashing a Pacers pre-season scrimmage and scoring like a pro in a video that has taken the internet by storm.

The kid, named Jackson, reportedly jokingly asked to be subbed in before his wish was suddenly, and to his delight, granted. Credit goes to Jackson for delivering a big basket in such a high-pressure situation.

Young Basketball Fan Breaks The Internet After Crashing Pacers Scrimmage

Jackson apparently wasn’t related to anyone connected to the Pacers. They just happened to be sitting close by and had the Guts to ask.

Jackson, a young fan sitting near the white team bench, just jokingly asked if he could check in. So the Pacers let him. And he scored, wearing Buddy Hield’s jersey.

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle even ended up personally introducing the young baller to the crowd.

Rick Carlisle introduced him to the whole crowd. I imagine he’s eligible for a two-way deal.

That was, no doubt, a moment that will follow that kid for the rest of his life. And if he ever makes it to the league himself one day, it will make for quite a fascinating origin story.

As for Carlisle and the Pacers, it was really cool of them to give young Jackson that experience. That’s what sports are all about and they likely secured a lifetime fan. This season, they will not be competing for anything meaningful, but there is some hope that Tyrese Haliburton can prove himself as their next great franchise player.

According to Zach Harper of The Athletic, the Pacers see Haliburton as a new version of Reggie Miller in terms of how impactful he can be for the team. Miller led them to compete against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 90s and then Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Lakers in the 2000s, and the front office wants to see that again with Tyrese. Do they believe Tyrese Haliburton is a franchise building block or a great role player? They are completely convinced that Haliburton is a franchise building block. Whether or not they’re right, it’s too early to say, but they believe Haliburton, a pass-first guard, will be the kind of player who will help bring other players (free agents) into the fold. They see him as the next Reggie Miller in terms of his impact. (Right, good luck.)

No matter how this season goes for Indiana, it’s these types of Moments that really create a special experience for the fans and it’s what will keep them loyal season after season.

Who knows, perhaps, if things get bad enough, the Pacers may end up calling Jackson for another run. He has already shown he has what it takes to put the ball through the net.