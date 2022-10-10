Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

It is every kid’s dream to check in and take the court with their favorite NBA athletes. While that scenario is usually left to the imagination, one young Pacers fan became the exception this weekend, crashing a Pacers pre-season scrimmage and scoring like a pro in a video that has taken the internet by storm.

