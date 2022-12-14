Young Named Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Senior forward Amari Young has been selected the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The North Augusta, South Carolina native helped lead the Monarchs (8-3) to three wins last week, pushing ODU’s win streak to six games and a perfect 6-0 mark on its home court. In what was the team’s Education Day game last Tuesday against Lincoln (Pa.), she recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds, adding two assists and one block, as ODU bested the Lions by a final of 81-64. Young then scored a season-high 17 points with eight rebounds, five steals and an assist in a 61-44 win over VCU on Thursday. She rounded out the week with 13 points, five boards, five assists, three steals and one block against a Norfolk State Squad that was ranked third nationally in field goal percentage defense and eighth in scoring defense. Her effort helped the Monarchs defeat the Spartans, who were also No. 72 in the NET rankings, by a score of 65-44 on Sunday at Chartway Arena.

For the week, Young led the Monarchs in points (40/13.3 ppg), rebounds (25/8.3 rpg), and steals (8). She’s currently ranked second in the league in steals (26) behind her teammate Kay Clark is third in total rebounds (86), and fourth in free-throw attempts (48).

This marks her third career Weekly Honor after being named C-USA Player of the Week on March 7, 2021 and C-USA Freshman of the Week on March 10, 2019.

Young and the Monarchs will travel to Tampa, Florida next week to play in the Inaugural Sun Coast Challenge, to be hosted by Pasco-Hernando State College. ODU will take on Mississippi State on Monday, Dec. 19 and New Mexico on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Both games are scheduled for 1 pm starts.