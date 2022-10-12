Young Mountain View boys soccer still battling – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Going into the fall, the Mountain View boys soccer team knew that with its youth, it was mostly going to be a rebuilding season.

There weren’t going to be a lot of wins, but if the team battled all the way through, they could find some positives in it.

With their 10-0 loss to Northridge dropping their record to 2-9-1 overall and 0-6 in 4A/3A Longs Peak League play, the young Mountain Lions continue to battle and look for those positives as the season nears its end.

“I knew going into (the season) that we were going to be underdogs,” senior Captain Ashton Gilbert said. “Inexperience is Killing us. Walking into the season with two seniors and two juniors, you don’t expect to dominate every game.”

Gilbert described the season as frustrating. Since starting the season with a 2-2-1 record after five games, the Mountain Lions have lost seven in a row now.

They almost pulled out a win last week against Roosevelt, losing 2-1 in overtime, before two of their most lopsided losses of the season, last Thursday against Niwot (10-0) and Tuesday’s loss to Northridge.

“We’re definitely a very young team,” Mountain View head Coach Ismael Gallardo said. “These guys give 100%. I’ve got a freshman in the defense, sophomores, it’s almost to the fact that we are almost a JV team in a varsity league. But we’re giving it. We’re working hard, as you can see. Those players do play their hearts out. I can’t expect any more from these guys.”

Gallardo said the season has had its ups and downs. Most of those ups came at the beginning of the season, which they started with a 1-1 tie against Berthoud.

But in a tough league, with the exception of the game against Roosevelt, the Mountain Lions have struggled to score and keep their opponents out of the net.

“We’ve played with the best,” Gallardo said. “We hang with the best. Like anybody else, we make our mental mistakes. Sometimes they capitalize, sometimes they didn’t.”

It has been up to the upperclassmen, especially the two Seniors — Gilbert and Ryan Connolly — to lead the young and groom them into players that will be competitive as they get more experience behind them.

Gilbert said it has definitely been a role he has taken seriously, teaching the young players the basics and fundamentals.

With only a few games left on the schedule — three to be exact — Gallardo would like to see his team find some success. They said that could come in several forms, not just the winning side of the scoreboard.

“I want to see them succeed,” Gallardo said. “Whether that be winning games, closing the gap on the scores, things like that, do what they need to do to become better soccer players.”

Tuesday, the Mountain Lions allowed four goals in the first half and five in the second, but it could have been a lot more. They made a lot of good plays in front of the goal defensively and made several saves in the goal as well.

For Gilbert, his high school career is down to its last week and a half. He would like to somehow end it on a positive note.

“I wouldn’t mind a win,” Gilbert said. “But I just want to give the boys some memories.”

The Mountain Lions will be back in action Thursday at Severance. Their home finale will be next Tuesday against Skyline before they end their season against Thompson Valley a week from Friday.