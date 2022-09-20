Young Iowa State football team prepares for Big 12 opener vs. Baylor

AMES – The way Matt Campbell talks, his young, inexperienced team is something akin to a start-up company.

Lots of upside. Plenty of volatility.

“When you are young, the growth pattern probably has the ability to accelerate,” Campbell said Tuesday, “and go with a lot more ebb and flow than when you’re an older team.”

Iowa State hasn’t been this young in some time. It got players on the field early in their careers in the early days of Campbell’s tenure, and they stayed there for years as they and the Cyclones thrived in the most successful era in program history.

The new youth and inexperience, though, haven’t kept the Cyclones from their first perfect three-game start to a season since 2012.

“I think this young team has really had the willingness and humility to grow,” Campbell said. “You have to have that as well, and the right Veteran leadership as well to guide the growth pattern the way it’s been able to grow so far.”

Now Iowa State (3-0) takes that growth pattern into the Big 12, where Defending conference Champion No. 17 Baylor (2-1) awaits in the league opener Saturday in Ames (11 am; ESPN2).

“There’s so much room to grow, just from Game 1 to even now,” first-year starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers said. “Going into Game 4, you should expect more. That’s super exciting for our team.”

