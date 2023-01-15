Young Family Athletic Center to feature public art

Jan. 15—The Norman Arts Council has selected an artist to install a public art sculpture at the Young Family Athletic Center that council and city leaders say captures the heart of the city and the center.

The city council approved a contract with Vito DiBari for the creation and installation of the sculpture on Tuesday after a selection process by the arts council.

As part of the sports theme, the sculpture will feature a basketball player, volleyball player and a swimmer. The center will hold an indoor competitive swimming pool and several ball courts.

Norman Arts Council Director Erinn Gavaghan praised the work of the selection panel, which viewed more than 100 submissions.

“Our panelists work really, really hard,” Gavaghan said. “And really, everyone had the same reaction that obviously this is the piece that goes in front of the entrance of the Young Family Athletic Center. It epitomizes the center completely.”

The center is funded with the proceeds of the voter-approved Norman Forward Special Sales Tax and with a $4 million donation from NBA star Trae Young and

his family.

One percent of construction costs must be dedicated to public art installations for any project funded by the Norman Forward tax.

Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said the sculpture is going to be a show piece for the center.

“We’re really happy with the selection,” Olsen said. “We think it’s beautiful and we think it’s going to be a great centerpiece out there. It’s going to be very visible on that Circle drive.”

Olsen and Gavaghan both noted the effort that the artist put into details of the sculpture, such as the basketball player’s three-point shot pose, which mirrors Trae Young’s on the court.

“The basketball portion of the player is kind of taken off of Trae Young’s outline for a three-pointer and we thought that was extra special,” Olsen said.

Gavaghan said other aspects of the piece were reflective of Norman as a whole, such as the blue, red and white colors of the piece.

Story continues

“He was thoughtful of the colors and that the colors are representative of the community of Norman, the flag of Norman,” she said. “The selection panel was really, really excited about it.”

The arts council has a public art committee, which also approved the panel’s choice before the contract was forwarded to the City Council.

The arts council is tasked with selecting public art for Norman Forward projects, many of which draw proposals from out of state and even outside the country, Gavaghan said.

Artists who are selected as Finalists visit the community to tour it and the space where the art will be installed.

“It’s a mandatory part of being a finalist,” Gavaghan said. “They come in, spend time in Norman and get to meet not only the city but Architects of the space and walk to the site. They really get a feel for where the site is in the community and what it’s going to look like when there are walls and a building there. They get a really good history of the space and what Norman is.”

Six weeks later, the Finalists submit their proposed art to the panel, which then chooses the artist.

According to the contract and city staff report, the artist will be paid $192,000. It will be installed no later than Sept. 30.

Olsen said the center remains under construction but is on schedule to be completed by October.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at [email protected] or 405-416-4420.