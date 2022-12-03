Young Duke basketball product spreads wings again for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Rookie forward AJ Griffin has posted double-digit scoring totals in six of his past eight games. That includes the recent Duke basketball one-and-done’s 24 points, tying his career-high, in his shorthanded team’s 117-109 home win over the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday night.

It was Griffin’s second start as a professional. The 19-year-old, who went No. 16 overall at the NBA Draft and is the third-youngest player in the league, added three rebounds, one assist, and three steals across his 35 minutes against the Nuggets while shooting 11-for-16 from the field, including his 2-for -5 clips from downtown.

