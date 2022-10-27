Young Cortez soccer player invited to Barcelona camp – The Journal

Preston Tanner, who plays on the Montelores United U15 club in the Farmington Youth Soccer League, has been invited to the Barca Training Academy in 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Preston Tanner to join elite Talent in 2023 training academy

The “world’s game” has deep roots around the globe, and regardless of which pocket of the planet where that impressive Talent plays, quality Talent seems to get noticed.

So when Cortez sixth grader Preston Tanner stepped on the field to showcase his skills, it was only a matter of time before he caught the attention of the soccer world.

One of the most tradition-laden clubs on the planet, FC Barcelona, ​​known as Barca to its massive fan base, enjoys an international following as one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Over the course of the 2022 summer, Barcelona ran Camps all across the United States, looking for promising youths to invite to their annual Barca Training Academy in 2023.

Tanner, who plays for his father, Bryce Tanner, on the Montelores United U15 club in the Farmington Youth Soccer League, earned an invite to the training academy, joining select company with the opportunity to train at one of the highest profile facilities in the world – the Camp Nou – where Barca trains and plays in their 100,000-seat stadium.

The weeklong camp includes matches with local Spanish players, as well as cultural experiences for all the invitees.

Having played the game since he was 5 years old, Tanner looks to raise his game to the next level, and represent the Four Corners in the process.