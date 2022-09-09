Young Coach Christian Castro-Pereira takes over Sussex County CC soccer

When Christian Castro-Pereira was about to start college, he had a dream about coaching professional soccer. The next morning, he registered for the training class for his first US Soccer Federation license.

Castro-Pereira asked himself, “How quickly can I turn myself into the Coach I Dreamed to be?” His path starts by rebuilding the men’s soccer program at Sussex County Community College.

The Skylanders open the season on Tuesday at Brookdale Community College in Middletown. It will be about two months after Castro-Pereira was hired, just short of his 22nd birthday. Assistant Coach Dylan Fogerty just turned 25.

They are believed to be the youngest current college coaching tandem, but neither the National Junior College Athletic Association nor the NCAA keep age-related statistics on coaches.

