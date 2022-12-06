Young Blue Devils off to best start in more than a decade – News-Herald

A first glance at the Wickliffe girls basketball roster suggests the Blue Devils have potential.

With only two seniors on the 10-person squad and the rest of the roster being filled out by four freshmen and four sophomores, the future is bright.

But is the future already here?

Early results suggest it might be.

Under the direction of first-year Coach Jason Moulton, young-ish in his own right as a 2017 Graduate of Wickliffe, the Blue Devils are off to their best start since 2006 with a 4-0 record. Moulton & Co. will go for win 5 is Dec. 12 at Cuyahoga Heights.

“When I was here in high school, you heard the word ‘potential,'” Moulton said. “You keep talking about potential, It’s nice to see it not about potential anymore. We’re here now. We are a good basketball team.”

The Blue Devils started off their season by winning the Brookside tournament, hammering the host school, 59-33, in the opener and then topping Lutheran West, 45-35, in the title game.

Last week saw Wickliffe beat teams (Crestwood, 33-29, and Trinity, 43-39) that beat the Blue Devils last year by 11 and 33 points, respectively.

And they’re doing it with a roster that is as green as the Christmas trees that are being put up this month.

“Listen, this is not me,” Moulton said of his coaching. “These girls are the reason we are where we are right now. They deserve so much credit. I’m so proud of what they are doing. They heard all the noise and they’ve silenced it.”

Providing the senior leadership are Courtney Bailey and Jada Davis. At 4-foot-10, Davis is a bona fide leader on and off the court, Moulton said.

“She’s the quarterback of our defense,” they said. “She’s only 4-10, but she’s in there boxing people out. She’s our vocal leader. When you have a senior who can do what she does, that’s big.”

There are no Juniors on the team, but the four sophomores — Ava Gabriel, Cade Virgilio, Gabby Ervin and Alivia Schneider — have come up strong. Gabriel, coming off a freshman year in which she averaged 13 points per game, is a stat-box stuffer so far this year, averaging more than 30 points per game, with games of 39 against Trinity, 35 against Brookside and 31 against Lutheran West .

“She is who we rely on offensively,” Moulton said of the 5-7 10th grader. “We run a 1-3-1 on defense, and we get so many steals that we like to push the ball. You can’t face-guard Ava when she is pushing the ball. I like our odds when she has the ball.”

Freshmen Aliyhia Miller, Lyla Pierce, Sara Holdzclaw and Amanda Peklay have had to grow up quickly as varsity players because they don’t have the luxury of playing a year of junior varsity ball to get their feet wet, with only 10 girls on the roster .

“We have 10 players, and we’re rolling with it,” Moulton said.

Moulton admitted there was some uncertainty early on as to who would be on the team and how the season would unfold. The successful girls soccer team made a nice tournament run, which delayed a bit the start of the basketball season.

Combine that with inexperience and turnover from last year’s roster and — well — no one knew what the season would be like.

But now they do.

“There was a lot of uncertainty at the beginning. We didn’t know what we were going to get,” Moulton said. “But these girls take pride in playing basketball. They care so much. They make no excuses when they very well could have.”

What they’ve reaped is a 4-0 start that hasn’t happened since before they were born, Moulton said, which comes with a lot of confidence going forward. It has Moulton and his players excited for what’s next.

“We have Athletic girls,” they said. “They just flay around, trap and get in the faces of the other team when we’re playing defense. This is all them (ie the players). They’ve stuck through the uncertain. We’re a good team.”